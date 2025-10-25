Senators at Capitals projected lineups

SENATORS (3-4-1) at CAPITALS (6-2-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SN360
Senators projected lineup
Dylan Cozens -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Nick Cousins -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Hendrix Lapierre -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Tkachuk briefly took part in the Senators morning skate in a non-contact jersey; it was the forward's first time skating with the team since having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Oct. 16. … The Capitals did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. … Dubois, a forward, could return after missing the past five games.