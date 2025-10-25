Senators at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (3-4-1) at CAPITALS (6-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, SN360

Senators projected lineup

Dylan Cozens -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Nick Cousins -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Hendrix Lapierre -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Tkachuk briefly took part in the Senators morning skate in a non-contact jersey; it was the forward's first time skating with the team since having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Oct. 16. … The Capitals did not conduct a morning skate Saturday following a 5-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. … Dubois, a forward, could return after missing the past five games.

