Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ VAN – 10:11 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Ottawa

Explanation:  The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room supported the Referee’s on-ice decision that the puck deflected off Shane Pinto’s glove, and was therefore not deemed a hand pass prior to Ridly Greig’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers cruise past Flyers

McMichael scores twice, Capitals recover to defeat Flames

Kempe scores twice, Kings recover in OT to edge Blue Jackets

Matthews swaps Olympic jerseys with basketball star Jason Kidd

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Schwartz out indefinitely for Kraken with upper-body injury

Marchand out 'weeks' for Panthers, may need surgery for lower-body injury

Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats behind Sabres-Lightning 8-7 thriller

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Hagel fined maximum for serving as aggressor in Lightning game

NHL On Tap: Mammoth visit Blackhawks, look to stay perfect on road trip

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Star Wears: Oilers award oil worker equipment to player of game

Ingram makes 24 saves, Oilers defeat slumping Golden Knights

Blues stay hot, shut out Ducks for 4th straight win