Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ VAN – 10:11 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Vancouver

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Ottawa

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room supported the Referee’s on-ice decision that the puck deflected off Shane Pinto’s glove, and was therefore not deemed a hand pass prior to Ridly Greig’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge