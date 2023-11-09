Stutzle’s 4 points help Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs

Dominik Kubalik put the Senators up 4-3 on the power play at 11:56 of the third period when his centering pass went off the skate of Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano at the top of the goal crease.

Stutzle made it 5-3 45 seconds later when he one-timed a pass from Mathieu Joseph at 12:41.

Claude Giroux scored into an open net at 15:07 for the 6-3 final after Stutzle stole the puck from Toronto goalie Joseph Woll behind the net and fed Giroux in front.

Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kubalik scored twice, and Joseph had three assists for the Senators (5-6-0), who had lost five of their previous six games. Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves.

William Nylander had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games, and Woll made 21 saves for the Maple Leafs (6-5-2), who are 1-3-2 in their past six games.

Jakob Chychrun put the Senators up 3-2 at 14:06 of the second period when he one-timed a pass from Stutzle from just above the left hash marks between Woll’s pads.

Nicholas Robertson tied it 3-3 at 7:42 of the third when he redirected a backhand pass from Max Domi on a 2-on-1 during a delayed penalty.

Giroux gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 1:05 of the second when he shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle after a taking a centering pass from Joseph, who was behind the net.

Tyler Bertuzzi tied it 2-2 at 4:16 when he got to a loose puck and shot blocker side from the slot after being hit by Nylander’s initial shot.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 on the power play at 5:47 of the first period when Nylander shot over Korpisalo’s glove from the high slot.

Kubalik tied it 1-1 at 7:12 when he one-timed a Tyler Kleven pass from the left point.

Korpisalo kept it tied at 19:05 when he made a glove save on Auston Matthews’ backhand shot after Matthews dragged the puck around Kleven and skated through the slot.