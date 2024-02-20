Joseph scores twice in Senators win against Lightning

Stutzle has goal, assist for Ottawa; Tampa Bay has lost 2 straight

Recap: Senators @ Lightning 2.19.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Mathieu Joseph scored two goals for the Ottawa Senators in a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday.

Tim Stutzle had a goal and an assist for the Senators (23-27-2), who had lost two in a row. Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee scored for the Lightning (30-22-5), who were coming off a 9-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Stutzle gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 10:45 of the first period. He made a move around Emil Martinsen Lilleberg along the left boards, toe-dragged Darren Raddysh near the hash marks and beat Vasilevskiy short side.

Joseph extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:35 when he finished a pass from Claude Giroux on a 2-on-1. The rush started after Joseph blocked Nikita Kucherov's shot in the high slot.

Joseph then made it 3-0 at 15:49 of the second period. He stole the puck from Steven Stamkos at the defensive blue line and skated in on a breakaway before scoring blocker side on Vasilevskiy.

Chaffee cut it to 3-1 at 16:55 from near the right post after Nick Perbix's pass behind the net deflected out front off the stick of Jakob Chychrun.

Tarasenko pushed it to 4-1 at 4:01 of the third period when he buried the rebound Brady Tkachuk's shot on a 2-on-1 into an open net.

Point scored 35 seconds later from the low slot off a centering pass by Brandon Hagel to make it 4-2.

