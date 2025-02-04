Senators at Lightning projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendeniing -- Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark is expected to start after Forsberg made 25 saves in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Halverson signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.