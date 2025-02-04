Senators at Lightning projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Ridly Greig -- Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons -- Nick Paul -- Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendeniing -- Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
Ullmark is expected to start after Forsberg made 25 saves in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... The Lightning reassigned forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Halverson signed a two-year contract with Tampa Bay on Monday.