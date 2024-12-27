Senators resurgence discussed on 'NHL Unscripted' podcast

A discussion about the resurgence of the Ottawa Senators, what the future holds for Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers, the goaltending situation of the San Jose Sharks, and a visit with Brian Slagel, who is the founder and CEO of Metal Blade Records.

It’s all featured on this week’s episode of the “NHL Unscripted with Virk and Demers” podcast presented by iHeartPodcasts.

Slagel, a massive hockey fan as well as one of the biggest names in heavy metal music, joins co-hosts Adnan Virk and Jason Demers this week. Slagel discusses meeting Lars Ulrich and giving Metallica its first big break, as well as the legendary story of when he brought Jaromir Jagr and the band together for an unforgettable night.

The conversation with Slagel also covers why Alec Martinez's double-overtime goal for the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final is one of his favorite memories, in the process rubbing salt into the wound still carried by Demers, who was a defenseman for the Sharks that season. The Kings eliminated the Sharks in the first round after losing the first three games.