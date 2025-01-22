Shesterkin makes 20 saves, Rangers shut out Senators

Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had two assists, and Matt Rempe scored his first goal of the season. Thirteen of New York's 18 skaters had at least one point. The Rangers (23-20-4) extended their season-long point streak to nine games (6-0-3).

"It was really good, but it's been fairly consistent," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought tonight we were real sharp defensively out of the gate in the first period, able to get a lead. Even through some things that weren't going our way we were still able to stay focused and continued to play pretty solid defense."

Ottawa goalie Leevi Merilainen allowed two goals on 16 shots before he was replaced by Anton Forsberg at 4:59 of the second period. Forsberg made 10 saves.

The Senators (24-19-4) lost in regulation for the first time in seven games, but this is the fourth time in the past 10 games they have been shut out, including a 1-0 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

"Not good enough to win," Senators coach Travis Green said. "Quite simple. We've been playing some good hockey, but we weren't good enough to win. I thought we fought the puck all night. I didn't think we were good enough with the puck."