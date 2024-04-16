Rangers clinch Presidents’ Trophy, Metropolitan in shutout of Senators

The Rangers finished the regular season with team records for points (114) and wins (55). They won the Presidents' Trophy for the fourth time (1991-92, 1993-94 and 2014-15), joining the Detroit Red Wings (six) and Boston Bruins (four) as the only teams to win it at least four times.

The Presidents' Trophy has been awarded since the 1985-86 season.

Artemi Panarin scored his 49th goal and had an assist, Adam Fox had a short-handed goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider had two assists for the Rangers (55-23-4), who have won five of seven and also clinched the Metropolitan Division.

New York opens the Stanley Cup Playoffs against one of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings or Philadelphia Flyers, who all remain in contention for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for the Senators (36-41-4), who had won two in a row and end their season at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Jack Roslovic gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:55 of the first period by scoring on a 2-on-1 with Kreider, an odd-man rush he created by forcing the Senators into a turnover at the defensive blue line.

Fox's short-handed goal off a 2-on-1 with Kreider made it 2-0 at 8:58 of the second period. Mika Zibanejad started the rush and Kreider joined, setting up a give-and-go with Fox. Kreider's pass eluded Thomas Chabot and Fox knocked it past Korpisalo.

Panarin made it 3-0 at 4:34 of the third period off a deflection from between the circles of Ryan Lindgren's shot from the point. He ended the regular season with a 13-game point streak.

Alexis Lafreniere pushed it to 4-0 at 13:00 on a one-timer off the rush from the bottom of the right face-off circle. Panarin started the rush down the left side and fed Erik Gustafsson in the middle, who found Lafreniere in the circle.