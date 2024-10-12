Senators at Canadiens

SENATORS (1-0-0) at CANADIENS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia
Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Gregor moves to left wing on the second line in place of Grieg, who will center the fourth line. … MacEwen makes his season debut. … Montembeault will start after Primeau allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Heineman returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday. … Barre-Boulet, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... Struble, a defenseman, took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but will not play.