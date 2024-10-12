Senators at Canadiens

SENATORS (1-0-0) at CANADIENS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Noah Gregor -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Ridly Greig -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Joel Armia

Emil Heineman -- Christian Dvorak -- Oliver Kapanen

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Gregor moves to left wing on the second line in place of Grieg, who will center the fourth line. … MacEwen makes his season debut. … Montembeault will start after Primeau allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Heineman returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday. … Barre-Boulet, a forward, will be a healthy scratch. ... Struble, a defenseman, took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but will not play.