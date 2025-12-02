Senators at Canadiens projected lineups

SENATORS (12-9-4) at CANADIENS (13-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Lars Eller -- Kurtis MacDermid

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Nick Cousins, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Florian Xhekaj -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Senators coach Travis Green said he will have some lineup decisions to make after warmups. … MacDermid, who has been out of the lineup for seven straight games, was off the ice at the morning skate before Cousins, a forward, who stayed for extra work. … Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he had game-time decisions to make and that everyone would take part in warmups. … Struble took part in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday; he’s been day to day because of an upper-body injury that kept him out of a 7-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Engstrom, a defenseman, remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate.