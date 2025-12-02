Senators at Canadiens projected lineups

SENATORS (12-9-4) at CANADIENS (13-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Lars Eller -- Kurtis MacDermid
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Nick Cousins, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Olle Lycksell (undisclosed)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Florian Xhekaj -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Adam Engstrom, Jared Davidson
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Senators coach Travis Green said he will have some lineup decisions to make after warmups. … MacDermid, who has been out of the lineup for seven straight games, was off the ice at the morning skate before Cousins, a forward, who stayed for extra work. … Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he had game-time decisions to make and that everyone would take part in warmups. … Struble took part in an optional morning skate after missing practice Monday; he’s been day to day because of an upper-body injury that kept him out of a 7-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Engstrom, a defenseman, remained on the ice for extra work after the morning skate.