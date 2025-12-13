Situation Room Initiated Challenge: OTT @ MIN – 19:36 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Minnesota

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.There was no conclusive video evidence showing that the puck made contact with Matt Boldy’s stick, therefore, the Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1, which states, in part, that “Batting the puck above the normal height of the shoulders with a stick is prohibited. When a puck is struck with a high stick and subsequently comes into the possession and control of a player from the offending team (including the player who made contact with the puck), either directly or deflected off any player or official, there shall be a whistle.”