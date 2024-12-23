Hyman stays hot, Oilers end Senators’ 6-game winning streak

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl had an assist to extend his point streak to nine games for the Oilers (21-11-2), who have won three in a row and eight of their past nine. Stuart Skinner made 21 saves for Edmonton, which was coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Nick Cousins scored for the Senators (18-14-2), who had won eight of nine, including a 5-4 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Linus Ullmark made six saves on seven shots before leaving with an upper-body injury after the end of the first period. Leevi Merilainen stopped 12 of 14 shots in relief.

Arvidsson put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 14:26 of the first after Connor McDavid won a battle for the puck along the boards against Travis Hamonic. McDavid sent a centering pass out of the left corner that Arvidsson put past Ullmark’s glove.

Cousins tied it 1-1 just 25 seconds into the second period when he stripped the puck from Evan Bouchard at the Oilers blue line for a breakaway and shot it past Skinner’s blocker.

Hyman gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead on the power play at 14:05, retrieving a rebound at the side of the net off a shot by Arvidsson and putting it past Merilainen’s outstretched left pad. It was his seventh goal during the six-game streak, which matched an NHL career long.

Since returning from a five-game absence on Dec. 5, Hyman has recorded 11 points (10 goals, one assist) in nine games. He had eight points (three goals, five assists) in his first 20 games this season.

Adam Henrique made it 3-1 at 1:38 of the third period, taking a cross-crease feed from Mattias Janmark after the Senators failed to clear the puck from their zone. Janmark slid the puck across into the slot, where Henrique scored high stick side on Merilainen.