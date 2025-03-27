Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

SENATORS (37-28-5) at RED WINGS (33-32-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher – Craig Smith
Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte – Dominik Shine
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl
Jeff Petry -- Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed)
Status report
The Senators switched up their third defense pair after Kleven and Hamonic were on the ice for two goals during a 3-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday; . The second line of Batherson, Cozens and Perron was also split up. … With Talbot available after missing a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, the Red Wings returned goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.