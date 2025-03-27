Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

SENATORS (37-28-5) at RED WINGS (33-32-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher – Craig Smith

Austin Watson -- Tyler Motte – Dominik Shine

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Justin Holl

Jeff Petry -- Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Andrew Copp (upper body), Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Erik Gustafsson (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed)

Status report

The Senators switched up their third defense pair after Kleven and Hamonic were on the ice for two goals during a 3-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday; . The second line of Batherson, Cozens and Perron was also split up. … With Talbot available after missing a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, the Red Wings returned goalie Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday.