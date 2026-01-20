Senators at Blue Jackets projected lineups 

SENATORS (22-19-7) at BLUE JACKETS (22-19-7)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Brendan Gaunce -- Zach Aston-Reese

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson

Egor Zamula -- Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body), Dante Fabbro (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. … In a swap of goalties, Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League, and Leevi Merilainen reassigned on Tuesday. … Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark participated in the morning skate; he has not played since being granted a leave of absence on Dec. 28. … Christiansen will replace Fabbro, a defenseman who was injured in the first period at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Fabbro is expected to miss at least the next three games. … Marchment, a forward who will miss his eighth game since Jan. 6, will practice fully on Wednesday, Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said.