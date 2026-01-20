Senators at Blue Jackets projected lineups 

SENATORS (22-19-7) at BLUE JACKETS (22-19-7)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dimitri Voronkov -- Brendan Gaunce -- Zach Aston-Reese
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Erik Gudbranson
Egor Zamula -- Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body), Denton Mateychuk (upper body), Dante Fabbro (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. … In a swap of goalties, Shepard was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League, and Leevi Merilainen reassigned on Tuesday. … Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark participated in the morning skate; he has not played since being granted a leave of absence on Dec. 28. … Christiansen will replace Fabbro, a defenseman who was injured in the first period at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Fabbro is expected to miss at least the next three games. … Marchment, a forward who will miss his eighth game since Jan. 6, will practice fully on Wednesday, Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said.