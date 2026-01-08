Senators at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (20-17-5) at AVALANCHE (31-4-7)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Mads Sogaard

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gavin Brindley -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov

Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Ottawa didn’t hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. … Colton missed the morning skate due to an illness but is expected to play for Colorado. … Landeskog, a forward, is expected to miss weeks. … Toews, a defenseman, is not skating yet and is week to week. … Kiviranta, a forward, isn’t skating either and is week to week. … Blackwood, a goalie, is back on the ice rehabbing and could be ready to return next week. He was originally considered week to week.

