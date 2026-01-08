Senators at Avalanche projected lineups

SENATORS (20-17-5) at AVALANCHE (31-4-7)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, ALT, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Mads Sogaard
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen-- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gavin Brindley -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan -- Parker Kelly -- Zakhar Bardakov
Samuel Girard -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Ilya Solovyov -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Ottawa didn’t hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. … Colton missed the morning skate due to an illness but is expected to play for Colorado. … Landeskog, a forward, is expected to miss weeks. … Toews, a defenseman, is not skating yet and is week to week. … Kiviranta, a forward, isn’t skating either and is week to week. … Blackwood, a goalie, is back on the ice rehabbing and could be ready to return next week. He was originally considered week to week.