Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

SENATORS (13-13-2) at HURRICANES (18-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)
Status report
Reinhardt, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday, but is not expected to be in the lineup. … Martinook left the morning skate with an injury, but Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour believes he will play. … The Hurricanes recalled Jost from Chicago of the AHL on Wednesday. He will replace Drury, who had hand surgery on Wednesday for a broken thumb suffered in Carolina's 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.