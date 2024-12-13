Senators at Hurricanes projected lineups

SENATORS (13-13-2) at HURRICANES (18-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Tyson Jost – Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Riley Stillman

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand)

Status report

Reinhardt, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday, but is not expected to be in the lineup. … Martinook left the morning skate with an injury, but Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour believes he will play. … The Hurricanes recalled Jost from Chicago of the AHL on Wednesday. He will replace Drury, who had hand surgery on Wednesday for a broken thumb suffered in Carolina's 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.