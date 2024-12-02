Vatrano has 3 points, Ducks defeat Senators in shootout

Troy Terry tied his NHL career high with three assists, and Lukas Dostal made 29 saves before stopping both attempts in the shootout for the Ducks (10-10-3), who have won two of three. Terry and Trevor Zegras scored in the shootout.

Brady Tkachuk scored twice and had 12 shots on goal, Nick Cousins also scored, and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for the Senators (10-12-2) in the finale of their three-game California trip (1-1-1).

Vatrano gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 14:45 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the high slot.

Pavel Mintyukov and Alex Killorn were called for penalties 17 seconds apart for the Ducks, and Tkachuk tipped in a wrist shot from Stutzle on the two-man advantage to tie it 1-1 at 17:36.

Stutzle extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, six assists) with the assist, and Drake Batherson also earned an assist on the play to extend his point streak to seven games (two goals, seven assists).

The Ducks went back in front 2-1 with six seconds left when Jackson LaCombe scored on his own rebound from in close.

Tkachuk tied it 2-2 at 37 seconds of the second period, putting in his own rebound on a breakaway.

Ullmark made the save on Vatrano's breakaway attempt 41 seconds later, but Vatrano later scored on a loose puck in the slot to give Anaheim its third lead of the game, 3-2 at 4:37 of the third period.

The Senators tied it 3-3 at 5:46 when a backhand shot from just above the goal line by Michael Amadio was redirected into the net by Cousins just as Dostal's stick blade also made contact with the puck.