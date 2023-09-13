Brady Tkachuk hopes Senators can learn from brother's run to Cup Final

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Brady Tkachuk didn't have to look far to find motivation for the upcoming season. In fact, the Ottawa Senators captain didn't even have to look past his family.

Brady was a firsthand spectator last season, watching with the rest of the hockey world while his brother, Matthew Tkachuk, helped carry the Florida Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final.

"To be honest, that's been my motivation all summer," Brady said Tuesday during the NHL North American Player Tour at America First Arena. "To see what he did, to see how he stepped up his game even more and showed the hockey world who he is and who he really is at a big moment."

It was a remarkable run for Matthew and the Panthers after they finished one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Down 3-1 in the best-of-7 first round against the Boston Bruins, who set NHL single-season records in wins (65) and points (135), the Panthers won the next three games to win the series. Matthew had six points (three goals, three assists) in those final three games.

The Panthers then needed five games to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, then swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Matthew scored in three of the four games, including OT goals in the first two games, and the series-clinching goal with 4.9 seconds left in regulation of Game 4.

The Panthers would run out of steam in the Cup Final, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Matthew would miss Game 5 with a broken sternum, and even though the Cup dream fell short for Florida, it gave Brady a close look at what it takes to make a deep run.

"For me just to see that, that's something I want to do in Ottawa, electrify the city," Brady said. "I got to go to one game in the first round, the conference final and the Final, and just to see how it progressed and how into it the Florida fans were, that's something I want to do."