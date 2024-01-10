McDavid confident Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedardis out 6-8 weeks after having surgery for a fractured jaw and Connor McDavid can empathize with the Chicago Blackhawks rookie center.

"It [stinks]. I've been in his shoes before," the Edmonton Oilers center said after a 2-1 win against the Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday."

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was leading rookies and the Blackhawks with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games when he sustained his injury on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of a 4-2 loss on Friday.

McDavid, the No. 1 pick by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft, was off to a great start in his rookie season when he sustained a broken left clavicle in a 4-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 3, 2015. He had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 13 games when was injured. McDavid missed 37 games before returning Feb. 2, finished the season with 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 45 games, and third in voting for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

"There's no other way to say it other than it's a bad feeling. But things pass," McDavid said. "He'll get healthy. He'll play at the top of his level again this year."

McDavid would know. Not only did he pick up where he left off when he returned from his injury, but he has gone on to win the Hart Trophy as the NHL most valuable player three times, the Art Ross Trophy, as the League's leading scorer five times, and the Maurice "Rocket' Richard Trophy as the leading goal scorer in the NHL once. He won the Hart, Richard and Ross trophies last season when he finished with 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games. Since his rookie season, McDavid, now 26, missed only 15 games.