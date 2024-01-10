Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery to repair broken jaw

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard will be out 6-8 weeks after having surgery on a fractured jaw.

Bedard was injured at 10:42 of the first period of a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5 after taking a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. Bedard skated into the offensive zone and was checked by Smith in the slot. He left the ice with his hand at his mouth.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft leads the Blackhawks and all rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. He was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.

The 18-year-old got his first point during his NHL debut, a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol, Sidney Crosby, on Oct. 10. He scored his first goal the next night in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Tuesday that Bedard will probably start skating as soon as possible.

"He'll have protection on for a while once he comes back but he's a guy that's probably already talking about trying to get on the ice," Richardson said prior to a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. "He's the type of guy who wants back out there. Once something like that heals enough, he'll be out on the ice skating. He just won't be able to take contact for a while."