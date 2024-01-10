Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery to repair broken jaw

Rookie forward injured by hit from Devils defenseman Smith

Connor Bedard CHI injury status

By Tracey Myers
NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard will be out 6-8 weeks after having surgery on a fractured jaw.

Bedard was injured at 10:42 of the first period of a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5 after taking a hit from Devils defenseman Brendan Smith. Bedard skated into the offensive zone and was checked by Smith in the slot. He left the ice with his hand at his mouth.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft leads the Blackhawks and all rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. He was named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday.

The 18-year-old got his first point during his NHL debut, a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and his idol, Sidney Crosby, on Oct. 10. He scored his first goal the next night in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Tuesday that Bedard will probably start skating as soon as possible.

"He'll have protection on for a while once he comes back but he's a guy that's probably already talking about trying to get on the ice," Richardson said prior to a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. "He's the type of guy who wants back out there. Once something like that heals enough, he'll be out on the ice skating. He just won't be able to take contact for a while."

The crew on the Calder race with Bedard's injury

Richardson is familiar with the injury. He broke his jaw when he was a defenseman for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I think I missed about five, 5 1/2 weeks, then I had to play with a face shield for a couple of more weeks after that, maybe a month," Richardson said. "That first game back, when you get a whack and it's a little numb, you're a little bit shocked for a second and stop and check it, but you're fine. The body's pretty resilient. This is probably going to be one of his first full injuries. It may take him a little bit to feel comfortable when he gets back and trust that."

Forward Nick Foligno was also placed on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured left finger. He fought Smith at 5:04 of the second and did not play the third. There is no timeline for his return.

The Blackhawks (12-27-2) play the Winnipeg Jets (27-9-4) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NBCSCH).

