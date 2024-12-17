Oilers disappointed by loss to Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers went looking for a measure of revenge against the Florida Panthers on Monday and were served another frustrating loss.

The 6-5 defeat here at Rogers Place was nowhere near as devastating as the 2-1 loss in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena this past June, but considering the Oilers were in control of the game, up two goals 9:24 into the second period, this one stung all the same.

“It’s disappointing obviously,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I thought we had it in control, and we have to find a way to win that one.”

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Oilers and had them reflecting on what they could have done differently. Fortunately for Edmonton, it only has two days to lament the defeat as opposed to an entire summer, with the Boston Bruins in town on Thursday.

“Some really bad mistakes,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Whether it was defense not getting the puck out, or not being supported, line changes where it should have been. Just costly mistakes that shouldn’t happen.”

Edmonton trailed Florida 2-1 on Monday, just as they had on June 24 in the winner-take-all contest for the Stanley Cup. On that night, the Oilers could not find a second goal. On Monday, they managed to score a second, third and fourth in a span of 3:04 in the second period and appeared to be on their way to a sixth consecutive win.

Then Zach Hyman, who already scored two goals in the game, had a shot from defenseman Evan Bouchard deflect up into his face, changing the mood on the bench.

“It’s never easy to see, to see a teammate in a pretty gruesome situation there,” McDavid said. “It’s great to see him back out there though, gutted it out. That was pretty nasty though.”

Hyman returned with a full face shield for the third period, his nose badly swollen, in the latest example of hockey player toughness.

Edmonton had given up a third goal in his absence, and then a fourth and fifth in his return.

Kasperi Kapanen, who was not involved in Game 7 last season, grabbed momentum back when he tied the game 5-5 at 8:02. Carter Verhaeghe, who played a pivotal role by scoring the opening goal of the Cup-clinching game, stuck another dagger in the Oilers, though, by scoring the game-winner at 13:05.

“That’s the word, disappointing,” Oilers forward Connor Brown said. “When you play good teams, it comes down to the little things, and it was just a few too many mistakes tonight.”