McDavid leans on OHL roots to be his best for Oilers ahead of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- For Sherry Bassin, the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is personal due to his close relationship with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and coach Kris Knoblauch.

The longtime Ontario Hockey League executive and former owner and general manager of the Erie Otters has known McDavid since he was a youth phenom in the Greater Toronto Hockey League and selected him No. 1 in the 2012 OHL Priority Selection.

“This is heart-and-soul stuff for me,” Bassin told NHL.com from his home in Oshawa, Ontario. “I couldn’t be happier for Connor, he’s like family to me. I’m excited for all those guys, Connor Brown, Zach Hyman, Kris Knoblauch, they are all friends of mine. This is history; it’s like the Memorial Cups that we won, you never forget them.”

Bassin, 84, said he will be hanging on every shot, save and hit during the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers starting with Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

McDavid spent three seasons in Erie before selected by Edmonton No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft. A Richmond Hill, Ontario, native, McDavid is in his ninth NHL season and is playing in his first Stanley Cup Final.

“I didn’t draft him -- my dog Newman did,” Bassin said. “He was 14 years old, and my scouts said to me you have to watch this guy play, and my dog Newman went everywhere with me.

“Newman and I were watching his game and at the end of the second period one of my scouts asked me what I thought? I told him my dog Newman pulled on my leash after two shifts and said, ‘We’ve seen enough, it’s cold in here, let’s get out of here.’ I tell everybody my dog Newman drafted him. It was that obvious.”