McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury

Latest News

Marchand, Pastrnak spark Bruins to 4th straight win

Marchand propels Bruins past Kings for 4th straight win to start season
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers
Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken

Panarin scores twice for Rangers in win against Kraken
Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers

Pavelski scores in OT, Stars recover to defeat Flyers
Bedard scores for ‘electric crowd’ in Chicago home opener

Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener
Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins

Saad scores twice in Blues win against Penguins
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Anze Kopitar Kings games played record

Smiles out for Kopitar as he breaks Kings games played record
Tavares, Maple Leafs top Lightning in OT in rematch

Tavares lifts Maple Leafs past Lightning in OT again in playoff rematch
Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks

Novak scores twice in Predators win against Sharks
First Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories

1st Heritage Classic played 20 years ago brings back warm memories
Caufield scores in OT, lifts Canadiens in win against Capitals

Caufield, Canadiens recover for OT victory against Capitals
Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders

Skinner sparks Sabres in win against Islanders
Dallas Stars Ed Belfour Ken Hitchcock Hall of Fame

Stars honor legends Belfour, Hitchcock, who drop puck before game
Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener
Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Andersson suspended 4 games for actions in Flames game

McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury

Forward stays on bench for OT against Jets

edm_mcdavid_injury

© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid did not play the last 4:20 of the third period and remained on the Edmonton Oilers bench for overtime in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The forward appeared to reach to his left side on a rush up the ice and skated to the bench, where he stayed for the remainder of the game.

McDavid had two assists in the loss. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games for Edmonton (1-3-1).

“I didn’t walk back in there [locker room] yet, but I’m sure we’ll have something tomorrow,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It didn’t appear to be anything, it appeared to be muscular more than anything to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information [Sunday].”

Prior to the 3-on-3 overtime, McDavid stepped on the ice and went for a light skate. But he remained on the bench for the entire overtime session.

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele won it at 3:53.

“I think we noticed, that’s probably the understatement of the century,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said when asked about McDavid’s absence in overtime. “I don’t know what’s going on there, but 3-on-3 overtime you’re looking for him, so we did notice, yeah.”

McDavid played 20:48 and had one shot on goal before heading to the bench. He had been taken down by Morrissey during a race up the ice towards the Winnipeg net at 12:33 of the first period. Morrissey was assessed a two-minute minor for holding on the play.

“No, I thought it was more him coming up the ice [in third period] and something felt off for him,” Woodcroft said. “That’s what it looked like from the bench. But I haven’t even rewatched it yet.”

Related Content

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers

Scheifele, Jets rally for OT victory against Oilers