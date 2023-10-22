McDavid unable to finish Oilers loss with apparent injury

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid did not play the last 4:20 of the third period and remained on the Edmonton Oilers bench for overtime in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The forward appeared to reach to his left side on a rush up the ice and skated to the bench, where he stayed for the remainder of the game.

McDavid had two assists in the loss. He has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games for Edmonton (1-3-1).

“I didn’t walk back in there [locker room] yet, but I’m sure we’ll have something tomorrow,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It didn’t appear to be anything, it appeared to be muscular more than anything to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information [Sunday].”

Prior to the 3-on-3 overtime, McDavid stepped on the ice and went for a light skate. But he remained on the bench for the entire overtime session.

Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele won it at 3:53.

“I think we noticed, that’s probably the understatement of the century,” Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey said when asked about McDavid’s absence in overtime. “I don’t know what’s going on there, but 3-on-3 overtime you’re looking for him, so we did notice, yeah.”

McDavid played 20:48 and had one shot on goal before heading to the bench. He had been taken down by Morrissey during a race up the ice towards the Winnipeg net at 12:33 of the first period. Morrissey was assessed a two-minute minor for holding on the play.

“No, I thought it was more him coming up the ice [in third period] and something felt off for him,” Woodcroft said. “That’s what it looked like from the bench. But I haven’t even rewatched it yet.”