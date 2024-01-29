Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lightning forward, Oilers center McDavid, Panthers forward Tkachuk earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 28.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, who will be making his fifth career NHL All-Star Game appearance this weekend in Toronto, paced the League with 4-5—9 and a +7 rating (tied) in three contests to lift the Lightning (27‑18‑5, 59 points) to a perfect week and into third place in the Atlantic Division. He registered 3-1—4, his fifth career hat trick and 25th career four-point performance, in a 6-3 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 23. Kucherov then posted 1-2—3, his 13th outing with at least three points in 2023-24, in a 6‑3 win against the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 25. He finished the week with a pair of assists in a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Jan. 27, his 26th multi-point effort through 49 total games this season (53.1%). The 30-year-old Kucherov, who won the Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19, currently tops the NHL with 32-53—85 in 2023-24 (one point more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon: 31‑53—84 in 49 GP). Kucherov also ranks among this season’s leaders in power-play assists (1st; 26), power-play points (1st; 37), assists (t-1st; 53), shots on goal (3rd; 210), goals (4th; 32) and power-play goals (t-4th; 11).

TBL@PHI: Kucherov tallies four-point game with fifth hat trick

SECOND STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid, who will captain one of this weekend’s four All-Star teams, collected 4-4—8 in three appearances to power the Oilers (29-15-1, 59 points) to their 16th straight victory dating to Dec. 21 – one shy of the longest winning streak in NHL history. He scored once in a 4-1 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 23. McDavid then factored on each of Edmonton’s next seven goals to close the week, recording 2-1—3 (including his 66th career game-winning goal) in a 3-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 25 and 1-3—4 (his 36th career four-point performance) in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators Jan. 27. The 27-year-old McDavid, who has found the scoresheet in 15 of the Oilers’ 16 contests during their current winning streak (9-17—26), sits fifth in the League with 20-47—67 overall this season (43 GP). The reigning Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award, Art Ross Trophy and Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner also places among the 2023-24 leaders in assists (4th; 47), power-play assists (t-6th; 20) and power-play points (t-9th; 25).

CHI@EDM: McDavid backhands opening goal on the power play

THIRD STAR – MATTHEW TKACHUK, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Tkachuk compiled 4-4—8 in four contests to also propel the Panthers (31-14-4, 66 points) to a perfect week. He produced multiple points in each of his first two games, tallying 1-1—2 in 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators Jan. 22 and 2-1—3 (his fourth three-point performance of the season) in a 6‑2 triumph against the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 24. Tkachuk then picked up one assist in a 3-2 shootout win versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Jan. 26 before closing the week with 1-1—2 in a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders Jan. 27. The 26-year-old Tkachuk, who has points in each of his last five outings dating to Jan. 19 (4-5—9), ranks second on Florida and 21st in the entire League with 16-35—51 through 49 total appearances in 2023-24.

Matthew Tkachuk with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

