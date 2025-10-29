NHL aims to help Sports Mentoring Program delegate advance women's sports in Kosovo

Bardha Uka is from Pristina, the capital city of Kosovo, and at age 33 is the NHL delegate for the 2025 U.S. Department of State Global Sports Mentoring Program, working at the League's New York City headquarters from Oct. 6-24. The NHL concluded its 12th year of empowering 13 different women from abroad in collaboration with the U.S. State Department, espnW and the University of Tennessee.
Every delegate chosen and mentored is unique. Uka's story is one of a former competitive swimmer and co-founder of DemSport (Democracy Through Sport), a nonprofit, non-governmental organization (NGO) advocating for equal access to sport through community-based programs and gender-sensitive policies. Following her time in New York with the NHL, Uka is attending the espnW: Women + Sports Summit in Ojai, California, and then will present her action plan during the GSMP closing week in Washington, DC.
A priority is gender equality in governance of Kosovo's 37 international sports federations, non-governmental organizations recognized by the International Olympic Committee, but an area where women are underrepresented. This is important for Kosovo, which will host the Mediterranean Games Pristina 2030, from July 24 to Aug. 4, 2030.
"It's the biggest international event we have as a country," Uka said.
Pristina will hold the 21st event since the inaugural Mediterranean Games Alexandria (Egypt) 1951. To Kosovo, a landlocked country and the smallest in the Balkans, the 2030 Mediterranean Games goes beyond its borders. One-quarter of the population is under age 15, 23.4 percent between the ages of 15 and 29, and 20.0 percent ages 30 to 44, according to Britannica.com.
Returning home, Uka has been energized by the GSMP experience, with a desire to be a guardian angel undeniable.
"I want to go back [and] work with women to empower them," she said. "I know not all women in Kosovo will have the opportunity to come here and be part of an NHL team and be part of the family, but I am their door. I know I will use it."