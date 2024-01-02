2023 NHL statistical year in review

THE YEAR OF THE BRUINS & GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Big Bruins Dominance: The Bruins finished one of the most dominant regular seasons in NHL history in 2023, following the best start ever by a reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner (6-0-0 to start 2023-24), by pacing the NHL with 59 wins and 125 standings points. After concluding 2022 with an overall record 65-20-7 with 137 points, the Bruins (124-35-14, 262 points) set an NHL benchmark for the most regular-season wins and points over a two-year span, besting the Canadiens (118-19-22, 258 points) from 1977 to 1978.

Golden Knights Hit Jackpot: Eight days shy of the seven-year anniversary of Las Vegas officially receiving an NHL franchise, the Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup and became the seventh-fastest franchise to do so. Jonathan Marchessault captured the Conn Smythe Trophy, finishing the postseason tied for the League lead in goals, and Jack Eichel led all players in points with 6-20—26 in his first-ever trip to the postseason. Mark Stone, who posted a Cup-clinching hat trick, became the first player in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to serve as a franchise’s first captain and guide them to a championship while wearing the “C.” The team’s success has translated into the 2023-24 campaign as they started with a seven-game winning streak, 12-game point streak (11-0-1) and enter the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic tied for the most points in the Western Conference standings (49).