2023 NHL statistical year in review

NEVER A DULL MOMENT IN THE NHL
What’s Trending in 2023: Scoring is at a rate of 6.3 goals-per-game in consecutive calendar years for the first time in three decades (6.3 in 2023; 6.4 in 2022, including playoffs), while 574 comeback wins – including 228 third-period rallies – made 2023 one of the most edge-of-your-seat years in the NHL to date.
Jaw-Dropping Rallies in 2023: There were four-goal comeback wins by the Penguins (March 7) , Sharks (Dec. 7) and Coyotes (Dec. 27); the Stars (Dec. 23) became the first team in NHL history to win in regulation after trailing in the final 15 seconds of the third period; the Hurricanes (Jan. 27) and Ducks (Oct. 26) stormed back from multi-goal deficits in the final two minutes of regulation to win; the Blue Jackets (Dec. 14) became the first team in NHL history to win despite surrendering a five-goal, third period lead; the Panthers eliminated the record-setting, Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins by rallying from a 3-1 series deficit in the First Round; and March 18 was perhaps the most unpredictable day of 2023 thanks to seven third-period comeback victories (the most in one day in NHL history).