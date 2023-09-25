Latest News

Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup

Ekman-Larsson has 3 assists in Panthers debut, Samoskevich, Luostarinen each score twice against Predators

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists in his Florida Panthers debut to help them defeat the Nashville Predators 5-0 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday.

Mackie Samoskevich had two goals and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen had two goals for the Panthers. Spencer Knight started and made 13 saves before being replaced by Ludovic Waeber (10 saves).

Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves before being replaced by Troy Grosenick, who made 14 saves.

It was the first preseason game for each team.

William Lockwood scored a power-play goal to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period.

Ekman-Larsson, who signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on July 1 after his contract was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks on June 16, assisted on the next three goals.

Luostarinen made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 7:00 on a stretch pass from Ekman-Larsson. He scored another power-play goal at 19:13 of the second for a 3-0 lead.

Samoskevich scored twice in the third period, making it 4-0 at 2:53, and 5-0 at 17:08 with a power-play goal for the 5-0 final.

The Panthers were 4-for-9 on the power play; the Predators were 0-for-4.