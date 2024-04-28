Stamkos scores twice, Lightning defeat Panthers in Game 4 to avoid sweep 

Game 5 will be Monday at Florida (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, BSFL, BSSUN).

Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point each had three points for the Lightning, the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Panthers, the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Stamkos gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:54 of the first period, a one-timer below the left face-off circle off a backhand pass from Point.

Hagel made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 12:09, scoring with a wrist shot from the high slot that beat Bobrovsky high on the stick side.

Point extended it to 3-0 at 15:07 when he stuffed in a wraparound at the left post.

Verhaeghe cut it to 3-1 at 4:17 of the second period, chipping in a pass from Matthew Tkachuk from below the right circle.

Hagel pushed it to 4-1 at 9:40. He took a centering pass from Mikhail Sergachev on the rush and beat Bobrovsky with a shot from the high slot.

Reinhart made it 4-2 at 11:10 when he went to the backhand to chip in a loose puck at the top of the crease.

Ekman-Larsson made it 4-3 at 14:33 when he beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Stamkos pushed Tampa’s lead to 5-3 at 9:34 with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Nicholas Paul redirected Kucherov’s centering pass past Bobrovsky on the power play at 16:22 for the 6-3 final.