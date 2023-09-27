Latest News

Preseason roundup: DeBrincat has 2 assists in Red Wings debut

Wheeler scores in 1st game with Rangers; Levi makes 19 saves for Sabres

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex DeBrincat had two assists in his Detroit Red Wings debut, a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday.

DeBrincat assisted on Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal that gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 6:58 of the second period. He had the secondary assist on Moritz Seider’s power-play goal at 11:40 that put Detroit up 3-2.

DeBrincat was acquired by the Red Wings in a trade from the Ottawa Senators on July 9 and signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value).

Michael Rasmussen scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere also had two assists in his debut with Detroit, which played its first game of the preseason. James Reimer allowed two goals on nine shots in 30:14, and Jan Bednar made 11 saves in relief.

Radim Zohorna and Valtteri Puustinen each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves for the Penguins.

Zohorna gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period, but Nate Danielson tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 17:23.

Puustinen tied it 2-2 at 10:14 of the second, and Sam Poulin made it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 13:08.

Rasmussen gave Detroit a 4-3 lead at 6:13 of the third period.

Rangers 4, Islanders 2: Blake Wheeler scored in his debut for the New York Rangers against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 1 after he had the final season of his contract bought out by the Winnipeg Jets.

Kaapo Kakko, Tyler Pitlick and Chris Kreider each scored for the Rangers in the first 3:10 of the game. Igor Shesterkin made 10 saves before being replaced in the second period by Dylan Garand, who made 11 saves.

William Dufour and Arnaud Durandeau scored for the Islanders, who were playing their first preseason game. Semyon Varlamov allowed four goals on 24 shots before being replaced at the start of the third period by Jakub Skarek, who stopped all six shots he faced.

Kakko scored 15 seconds into the first period to make it 1-0, and Pitlick pushed it to 2-0 at 1:17.

Kreider made it 3-0 on a breakaway at 3:10 after he stripped the puck from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield at the blue line.

Dufour cut it to 3-1 at 11:18 with a power-play goal.

Wheeler extended the lead to 4-1 at 5:01 of the second period, tapping in a spinning backhand pass from Jake Leschyshyn at the right post.

Durandeau scored at 12:30 of the third period for the 4-2 final.

Sabres 4, Bruins 1: Devon Levi stopped all 19 shots he faced over two periods in the Buffalo Sabres’ win against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Levi is entering his first full season with the Sabres after he signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 17 following two seasons at Northeastern University.

Brandon Biro had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, and Devin Cooley made 18 saves in the third period.

Oskar Steen scored for Boston. Kyle Keyser made 20 saves in 30:24 and Michael DiPietro made 11 saves in relief.

Jeff Skinner scored a power-play goal at 3:22 of the first period to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead on a one-timer after a no-look backhand pass from Zach Benson.

Riley Stillman made it 2-0 just 42 seconds into the second period, and Biro scored on the rush to make it 3-0 at 12:17 of the third period.

Steen spoiled the shutout bid when he put in a rebound at 17:59 to make it 3-1, but Filip Cederqvist scored an empty-net goal with three seconds left for the 4-1 final.

The Sabres face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Kraft Hockeyville in St. Thomas, Ontario, on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG-B).

Hurricanes 5, Lightning 2: Tony DeAngelo had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in their victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It was the first preseason game for each team.

It was DeAngelo’s first game back with the Hurricanes since he signed a one-year contract with them July 24. The defenseman played 64 games for Carolina in 2021-22 before being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers the following offseason.

Caleb Jones scored in his Hurricanes debut, and Frederik Andersen started and made 13 saves on 14 shots for Carolina. He was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov, who made 13 saves.

Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist in his Lightning debut, Darren Raddysh had two assists, and Hugo Alnefelt made 19 saves.

Alex Barre-Boulet gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead on the power play at 15:39 of the first period, but Jayden Halbgewachs tied it 1-1 eight seconds later at 15:47.

Jones put Carolina ahead 2-1 with a shot from the point through traffic at 18:00. Felix Unger Sorum got an assist on the goal in his first NHL preseason game.

DeAngelo made it 3-1 at 16:47 of the second.

Noah Gunler extended the lead to 4-1 on a breakaway at 4:10 of the third period, but Sheary cut it to 4-2 on a deflection at 5:28.

Kieffer Bellows scored at 7:40 for the 5-2 final.

Blues 3, Blue Jackets 2: The St. Louis Blues scored three goals in the first period and held off the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Jakub Vrana, Isaac Ratcliffe and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 10 of 11 shots in the first period before being relieved by Malcolm Subban, who made 20 saves.

Emil Bemstrom scored twice for the Blue Jackets. Aaron Dell allowed three goals on 10 shots in 28:04, and Jet Greaves made three saves in relief.

Vrana gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 8:17 of the first, but Bemstrom tied it at 13:29.

St. Louis responded with goals from Ratcliffe (15:18) and Sundqvist (power play, 16:31) just 1:13 apart to take a 3-1 lead.

Bemstrom cut it to 3-2 with a power-play goal at 15:25 of the third period.

Stars 6, Wild 1: Jason Robertson, Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars in their win against the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, and Nils Lundkvist and Logan Stankoven each had two assists for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves.

Matt Duchene, who signed a one-year contract July 1 after he had the final three seasons of his contract bought out by the Nashville Predators, had an assist in his Dallas debut.

Jujhar Khaira scored for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury allowed three goals on 23 shots before being replaced in the second period by Filip Gustavsson, who made eight saves.

Khaira, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Sept. 17, made it 1-0 at 1:42 of the first period.

Joe Pavelski tied it 1-1 at 1:54 of the second period with a power-play goal, and Robertson gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 6:52.

Dadonov pushed it to 3-1 at 13:49.

Marchment made it 4-1 at 2:53 of the third period, and Seguin extended it to 5-1 at 13:48.

Dadonov scored his second of the game at 15:47 for the 6-1 final.