Preseason roundup: DeBrincat has 2 assists in Red Wings debut

Alex DeBrincat had two assists in his Detroit Red Wings debut, a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday.

DeBrincat assisted on Dylan Larkin’s power-play goal that gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 6:58 of the second period. He had the secondary assist on Moritz Seider’s power-play goal at 11:40 that put Detroit up 3-2.

DeBrincat was acquired by the Red Wings in a trade from the Ottawa Senators on July 9 and signed a four-year, $31.5 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value).

Michael Rasmussen scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere also had two assists in his debut with Detroit, which played its first game of the preseason. James Reimer allowed two goals on nine shots in 30:14, and Jan Bednar made 11 saves in relief.

Radim Zohorna and Valtteri Puustinen each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves for the Penguins.

Zohorna gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period, but Nate Danielson tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 17:23.

Puustinen tied it 2-2 at 10:14 of the second, and Sam Poulin made it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 13:08.

Rasmussen gave Detroit a 4-3 lead at 6:13 of the third period.