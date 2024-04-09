Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 9:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Rangers will clinch the Metropolitan Division:

If they defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2) AND the Carolina Hurricanes lose to the Boston Bruins in regulation (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NESN)

The Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division:

If they defeat the Hurricanes in any fashion AND both of the following occur:

The Toronto Maple Leafs lose to the New Jersey Devils in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN4) AND the Florida Panthers lose to the Ottawa Senators in regulation (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Nashville Predators will clinch a playoff berth:

If they get at least one point against the Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3)

The Los Angeles Kings will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Anaheim Ducks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, KCAL, SN360)

The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division:

If they defeat the Buffalo Sabres in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, MSG-B) AND both of the following occur:

The Colorado Avalanche lose to the Minnesota Wild in regulation (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN) AND the Jets lose to the Predators in regulation