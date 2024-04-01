Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 1

Here is the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenario for April 1:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Florida Panthers in regulation (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL) AND both of the following occur:

The Detroit Red Wings lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning in regulation (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSSUN) AND any result in the New York Islanders-Philadelphia Flyers game other than an Islanders win in overtime (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

OR

If they defeat the Panthers in overtime or shootout AND both of the following occur:

The Red Wings lose in regulation AND any result in the Islanders-Flyers game other than an Islanders win in overtime or shootout.