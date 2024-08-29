NHL players glad to take ice for Minnesota Special Hockey showcase

EDINA, Minn. -- Justin Holl passed to Brett Williamson, who buried the puck in the net before a one-legged celebration.

Though that might read like a normal stat line on any given night, on Wednesday it was more meaningful. Williamson and his Minnesota Special Hockey teammates were able to share the puck, and ice, with some of their favorite NHL players in the program’s seventh annual showcase at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league composed of NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota.

“Scoring goals is the most fun,” Williamson said. “These guys are pretty good, but so are me and my friends. So we had a good time together tonight.”

Holl, a Detroit Red Wings defenseman, was one of several NHL players to participate in the showcase before the summer league’s championship game, including New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt and Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Cates.

“I know a couple of these guys from playing in years past,” Holl said. “It’s just super fun, and a great opportunity to showcase these guys.

“We’re lucky to be able to play hockey for a living in front of big crowds in the NHL. Tonight, it’s their turn to be the crowd favorites.”