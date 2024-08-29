NHL players glad to take ice for Minnesota Special Hockey showcase

Call participating in annual summer event ‘great opportunity’

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDINA, Minn. -- Justin Holl passed to Brett Williamson, who buried the puck in the net before a one-legged celebration.

Though that might read like a normal stat line on any given night, on Wednesday it was more meaningful. Williamson and his Minnesota Special Hockey teammates were able to share the puck, and ice, with some of their favorite NHL players in the program’s seventh annual showcase at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer hockey league composed of NHL and collegiate players with ties to Minnesota.

“Scoring goals is the most fun,” Williamson said. “These guys are pretty good, but so are me and my friends. So we had a good time together tonight.”

Holl, a Detroit Red Wings defenseman, was one of several NHL players to participate in the showcase before the summer league’s championship game, including New Jersey Devils forward Erik Haula, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, Florida Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt and Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Cates.

“I know a couple of these guys from playing in years past,” Holl said. “It’s just super fun, and a great opportunity to showcase these guys.

“We’re lucky to be able to play hockey for a living in front of big crowds in the NHL. Tonight, it’s their turn to be the crowd favorites.”

Founded in the spring of 2006, Minnesota Special Hockey has more than 280 players in 16 cities across the state. The season opens in the first week of November and runs until the first week of February, with tournaments and festivals held in addition to hourlong games and practices. The program has players with varying degrees of disability, with participants as young as 5 and some in their late 50s.

Justin Evilsizer has been playing on Minnesota Special Hockey’s Plymouth team for as long as he can remember.

“I just love it,” Evilsizer said of playing hockey. “What’s not to love? It’s fun with your friends.”

For the NHL players, it was another reminder of just how enjoyable the game really is.

“You just see all the smiles on their faces and you can’t beat it,” Holl said. “Sometimes I think we can end up taking this game for granted. But not these guys and girls. The game of hockey is fun. It’s easy to love. And these players help us remember that.

“Because Hockey is for Everyone.”

