NHL players preparing to visit former teams for 1st time this season

Prior to being traded to the Wild on July 2 for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Maroon spent four memorable years with the Lightning, which included three straight trips to the Cup Final. The forward, who led the NHL in penalty minutes last season (150), also chipped in with his share of big goals with Tampa Bay. Maroon, who won the Cup twice with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, will play them for the first time since the trade two weeks earlier on Jan. 4 in Minnesota.