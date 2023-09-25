Many NHL players have changed teams either via free agency or trades -- including before the NHL Trade Deadline last season -- and will visit their former homes as a visitor for the first time this season. NHL.com takes a look at some of the bigger names who have moved on and when they will visit their former team (listed by date).
NHL players preparing to visit former teams for 1st time this season
Includes Rangers forward Wheeler at Jets, Ducks left wing Killorn against Lightning
Ekholm spent 12 seasons in Nashville since he was drafted in 2009 and helped the Predators make the playoffs in eight straight seasons from 2015-22, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017. He ranked third among defensemen in games played for them (719) and fifth in points (268) before he was traded to the Oilers on Feb. 28. Ekholm will return to Nashville three games into the regular season.
After spending 12 seasons in Winnipeg -- and one in Atlanta before the franchise relocated -- Wheeler had his contract bought out and signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on July 1. The 36-year-old forward is first in games (897), assists (550) and points (812) in Jets/Thrashers history, third in goals (262) and was one of the faces of the second incarnation of the Jets franchise.
Fresh off one of the best seasons by a defenseman in NHL history in which he scored 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) in 82 games for the Sharks and won the Norris Trophy, Karlsson was traded to the Penguins on Aug. 6. In his five seasons with San Jose, Karlsson had 243 points (52 goals, 191 assists) in 293 regular-season games.
Horvat never returned to play at Vancouver last season after he was traded to the Islanders on Jan. 30. The center spent parts of nine seasons with the Canucks including as captain for four of them (2019-23). Horvat was a six-time 20-goal scorer and took over as the face of the franchise after Daniel and Henrik Sedin retired following the 2017-18 season.
Johnson spent 13 seasons with the Avalanche and was the second player to touch the Cup in 2022 after captain Gabriel Landeskog, showing how important he was to the franchise. He won't have to wait long to face his old teammates again -- Colorado visits Buffalo on Oct. 29 -- but Johnson will return to Ball Arena in December. He had 246 points (68 goals, 178 assists) in 717 games for Colorado, but was a physical presence on defense with 1,361 blocked shots and 1,269 hits over that span.
Orlov spent 11 seasons in Washington to begin his NHL career, including winning the Stanley Cup with them in 2018. Traded to the Bruins on Feb. 23, the defenseman didn't return to Washington last season, and will do so for the first time in January with his new team, the Hurricanes. Orlov signed a two-year contract with Carolina on July 1.
Killorn, who signed a four-year contract with the Ducks on July 1, will return to Amalie Arena in Tampa in January. The forward spent all 11 of his previous NHL seasons with the Lightning, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021. He ranks fifth in Lightning history in games (805), sixth in goals (198), seventh in points (466) and eight in assists (268). Killorn is also second in playoff games played with Tampa Bay (142), trailing only Victor Hedman (160).
Prior to being traded to the Wild on July 2 for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Maroon spent four memorable years with the Lightning, which included three straight trips to the Cup Final. The forward, who led the NHL in penalty minutes last season (150), also chipped in with his share of big goals with Tampa Bay. Maroon, who won the Cup twice with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021, will play them for the first time since the trade two weeks earlier on Jan. 4 in Minnesota.
An "Original Misfit," Smith was one of six players on the Golden Knights roster who won the Stanley Cup last season after being with the team since Day One. Traded to the Penguins on June 21, the forward ranks third in Vegas history in points (286), second in goals (124) and fourth in games (399) and played all 88 playoff games in their history. Smith will host his old team in Pittsburgh on Nov. 19 before his Vegas homecoming in January.
After 16 seasons with Los Angeles, Quick was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1 and then to the Golden Knights the following day. Quick said he was shocked by the trade and expected to retire with the Kings. He won the Cup twice with Los Angeles (2012, 2014) and is their all-time leader in wins (370) and shutouts (57). Quick did not dress when the Golden Knights hosted the Kings on April 6, and will return to Crypto.com Arena with the Rangers in January. The Rangers host the Kings a month prior at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10.
The longest-tenured Devils player signed a six-year contract with the Avalanche on July 1. Wood, who had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and 76 penalty minutes last season, used his speed and physicality to win over Devils players and fans alike. The gritty forward had 148 points (78 goals, 70 assists) and 427 penalty minutes in 402 games with New Jersey over eight seasons and should receive a nice ovation at Prudential Center in February. Wood could face the Devils at home for the first time on Nov. 7.
One of the biggest trade acquisitions last season, Meier went to the Devils on Feb. 26 after spending seven seasons with the Sharks. He scored at least 21 goals in five of those seasons and helped them qualify for the playoffs in each of his first three seasons in San Jose. Meier, who signed an eight-year contract with the Devils on June 28, could play the Sharks at home on Dec. 1, but will visit San Jose in late February for the first time since his trade.