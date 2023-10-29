NHL On Tap: Flames, Oilers each in need of victory at Heritage Classic

SUNDAY GAMES

Colorado Avalanche at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; ALT2, MSG-B, SN)

The Avalanche (6-1-0) will look to start a new streak after their NHL-record 15-game road winning streak ended with a 4-0 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. It was their first road loss since March 4 against the Dallas Stars. The Sabres (3-5-0) will be without defenseman Connor Clifton, who was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier on Friday. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start for Buffalo after Eric Comrie sustained a lower-body injury against the Devils. Comrie is out at least a few weeks.

Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils (5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSWIX, BSN)

Wild forward Marcus Johansson has six points (one goal, five assists) in a five-game point streak. Nico Hischier will not play for the Devils after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a 5-4 win against the Sabres on Friday.

San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals (5 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA)

The Sharks have scored one or fewer goals in seven of their eight games this season. Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has two goals and four assists in a five-game point streak. Dylan Strome leads Washington with five goals in seven games.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX)

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom is 1-4-1 through six starts but has played well (2.67 goals-against average and .906 save percentage). He has not, however, had the goal support; the Flames are averaging 2.13 goals per game (29th in the NHL). Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has 53 points (10 goals, 43 assists) in 41 games against the Flames. His Edmonton teammate Evander Kane has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games against Calgary.