Heritage Classic makes outdoor games ‘special,’ part of NHL dream

EDMONTON -- Ryan McLeod walked out of the Edmonton Oilers dressing room for practice Saturday, and it hit him -- the cold, the scene. This was really happening. He was going to play in an NHL outdoor game for the first time.

“I’m super excited,” the forward said. “Growing up, I always wanted to do it.”

When the Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS, TBS, MAX), it will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Heritage Classic.

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Oilers 4-3 in front of a crowd of 57,167 in this same stadium Nov. 22, 2003. The idea was to harken back to hockey’s heritage outdoors, but back then, no one grew up wanting to play in the NHL outdoors.

No one had done it, really, except for a preseason game between the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers in the parking lot of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 1991. The original Heritage Classic was the first time the NHL had played a regular-season game outdoors in the modern era.

Now a generation has grown up watching NHL outdoor games. In their own right, they’re part of the NHL dream.

“Absolutely,” said Oilers forward Connor Brown, who will play in his third NHL outdoor game. “Yeah.”

This is the legacy of the original Heritage Classic.

It led to the original Winter Classic, a 2-1 shootout win for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres in front of 71,217 at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 1, 2008.

That led to much, much more. The NHL has played 37 outdoor games in a variety of venues, involving 934 players and drawing 1,851,642 fans. That’s an average of 52,904 fans per game (not including the two games played with no fans for television in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe during the COVID-19 pandemic).

Penguins center Sidney Crosby remembers watching the original Heritage Classic on television as a 16-year-old -- the official temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit at face-off, Canadiens goalie Jose Theodore wearing a toque atop his mask -- and getting to play in the original Winter Classic himself. He scored the shootout winner in the snow.

“It looked like those guys had fun,” Crosby said, “and that was exciting for us, getting the opportunity to play outside for the first time for a lot of us at that level.”