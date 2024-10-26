NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs visit Bruins in playoff rematch

Other Saturday games

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B, SN)

The Red Wings (4-3-0) can extend their winning streak to four games. Forward Patrick Kane is on a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists). The Sabres (3-4-1) are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NBCSP)

Kirill Kaprizov is a big reason the Wild (5-0-2) have won four games in a row and have yet to lose in regulation. The forward has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in seven games this season. Rookie Matvei Michkov has seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games for the Flyers (1-5-1), who are on a six-game losing streak (0-5-1).

Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16, SN)

Forward Nick Bjugstad will make his season debut for Utah (4-3-1) after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. Center Anze Kopitar has eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games for Los Angeles (4-2-2).

St. Louis Blues at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNMW)

The fourth "Hockey Night in Canada" game takes place in Montreal. Forward Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues (5-3-0) with nine points (two goals, seven assists). The Canadiens (2-4-1) have lost their past four (0-3-1).

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MNMT)

Alex Ovechkin has two goals in his past three games, and has 855 career goals, 39 behind Wayne Gretzky for the all-time NHL record. Washington (5-1-0) will be looking to extend its winning streak to six games. Tampa Bay (4-3-0) has lost three of its past four games. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has a point in all seven games this season with 13 points (eight goals, five assists).

Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG)

Forward Artemi Panarin will look to extend his point streak to eight games for the Rangers (5-1-1). Panarin has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in seven games and is tied for second in NHL in scoring behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who has 15 points. Anaheim (3-2-1) won 3-1 against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday and seeks consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, MSGSN)

Sam Reinhart has at least a point in seven of his first nine games and leads the Panthers (5-3-1) with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Florida could see center Aleksander Barkov return after missing seven games with an injury. The Islanders (3-2-2) complete the second half of a back-to-back set after a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO)

The Predators (2-5-0) will be looking for their third straight win after losing the first five games of the season. The Blue Jackets (3-3-0), who have alternated losses and wins in their first six games of the season, are playing their lone road game in an eight-game stretch.

Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN)

Connor Bedard scored his second goal of the season for the Blackhawks (2-5-1) in a 3-2 loss against the Nashville Predators on Friday and will look to add to his total at the Stars (6-2-0). Bedard has eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games. Stars forward Tyler Seguin has seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games this season.

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA)

Mark Stone is tied for second in the NHL with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in eight games this season for the Golden Knights (5-2-1), who will also get forward William Karlsson back from an undisclosed injury. The Sharks (0-6-2) are seeking their first win of the season and remain without forward Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, who is out week to week with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KHN, KONG)

The Hurricanes (4-2-0) will be looking to continue their strong showing on the road, winning two straight and three of their past four. The Kraken (4-3-1) have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak.