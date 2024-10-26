NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs visit Bruins in playoff rematch

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 14 games on the schedule for Saturday, including six games nationally televised in Canada and one in the U.S.
Games of the day
Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, CBC)
The Bruins (3-4-1) will look to end a three-game losing streak (0-2-1) when they host the Maple Leafs at TD Garden in a "Hockey Night in Canada" rematch of the Eastern Conference First Round last season, a series Boston won in seven games. Forward David Pastrnak has six points (five goals, one assist) in eight games this season. The Maple Leafs (4-4-0) have lost their past two games, getting outscored 11-3. They lost 5-1 against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and 6-2 at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. Forward William Nylander has seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight games but does not have a point in his past two games. Auston Matthews will also be looking to get back on the scoresheet after not having a point in his past two games.
Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW)
In another "Hockey Night in Canada" game, the Jets (7-0-0) will put their perfect record and best start in team history on the line in the last of a three-game road trip. Center Mark Scheifele has at least a point in six of his first seven games (five goals, five assists). The Flames (5-1-1) lost their first game in regulation Thursday, 4-2 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson has nine points (three goals, six assists) in seven games.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, SN-PIT)
The Canucks (3-1-2) will look to extend their winning streak to four games in another "Hockey Night in Canada" game. Forward Brock Boeser is on a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists). The Penguins (3-5-1) lost 4-0 at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and are 0-3-1 in their past four games. This game will feature the past two Norris Trophy winners facing off with last season's winner, Quinn Hughes of the Canucks and 2022-23 winner, Erik Karlsson of the Penguins.