NHL On Tap: Crosby 1 point from 1,600, Malkin needs 2 goals for 500 with Penguins visiting Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are six games on the schedule for Monday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada:

Games of the day

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, SN-PIT)

Sidney Crosby is one point from 1,600 with the Penguins (1-2-0), who are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Evgeni Malkin had two assists against Toronto to reach 1,300 points in the NHL and is two goals from becoming the 48th player in NHL history with 500. Forward Cole Caufield has scored in each of the first three games for the Canadiens (2-1-0), twice in a season-opening 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. Goalie Sam Montembeault has allowed one goal in two starts (2-0-0, 0.50 goals-against average, .986 save percentage, one shutout).

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, MSG)

The Red Wings (1-1-0) and Rangers (1-0-1) will play twice in the next three days beginning Monday at Madison Square Garden. Forwards Alex DeBrincat (two goals, one assist) and Lucas Raymond (three assists) each have three points to lead Detroit. Artemi Panarin's four points (two goals, two assists) lead New York.

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS)

The teams face off for the second time in less than a week, this time at TD Garden in Boston. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 6-4 at Amerant Bank Arena last Tuesday after they raised the first Stanley Cup banner in their history. The Panthers (1-2-0) have lost two straight games while the Bruins (2-1-0) have won two in a row. Boston forward Elias Lindholm is on a three-game, season-opening point streak (two goals, three assists).