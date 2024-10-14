NHL On Tap: Crosby 1 point from 1,600, Malkin needs 2 goals for 500 with Penguins visiting Canadiens

Rangers host Red Wings; Lindholm riding season-opening 3-game point streak for Bruins

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are six games on the schedule for Monday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada:

Games of the day

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, SN-PIT)

Sidney Crosby is one point from 1,600 with the Penguins (1-2-0), who are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Evgeni Malkin had two assists against Toronto to reach 1,300 points in the NHL and is two goals from becoming the 48th player in NHL history with 500. Forward Cole Caufield has scored in each of the first three games for the Canadiens (2-1-0), twice in a season-opening 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. Goalie Sam Montembeault has allowed one goal in two starts (2-0-0, 0.50 goals-against average, .986 save percentage, one shutout).

Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, MSG)

The Red Wings (1-1-0) and Rangers (1-0-1) will play twice in the next three days beginning Monday at Madison Square Garden. Forwards Alex DeBrincat (two goals, one assist) and Lucas Raymond (three assists) each have three points to lead Detroit. Artemi Panarin's four points (two goals, two assists) lead New York.

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, TVAS)

The teams face off for the second time in less than a week, this time at TD Garden in Boston. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 6-4 at Amerant Bank Arena last Tuesday after they raised the first Stanley Cup banner in their history. The Panthers (1-2-0) have lost two straight games while the Bruins (2-1-0) have won two in a row. Boston forward Elias Lindholm is on a three-game, season-opening point streak (two goals, three assists).

Other Monday games

Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators (1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSW)

This is the third of a season-opening seven-game road trip for the Kings (1-0-1), who are 10-for-10 on the penalty kill. Captain Anze Kopitar had a hat trick in Los Angeles' season-opening 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Center Tim Stutzle has three goals in two games for the Senators (1-1-0), who begin a three-game homestand.

Utah Hockey Club at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN)

Utah (3-0-0) will look to keep the offense going. Its 16 goals are tied with the Calgary Flames for the NHL lead and the third-most by a first-year franchise in each of its first three games behind the Toronto Arenas (27 in 1917-18) and Canadiens (23 in 1917-18). Paul Cotter's four goals lead the Devils (3-1-0). He is the first player to score at least three goals after his first four games with New Jersey since Michael Cammalleri in 2014-15.

New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, TVAS)

Islanders coach Patrick Roy returns to Colorado for the first time since resigning as Avalanche coach Aug. 11, 2016. This is the second of a three-game road trip for the Islanders (0-1-1), who lost 3-0 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Forward Anthony Duclair, who signed with New York as a free agent, had a goal and an assist in the season opener. The Avalanche (0-2-0) have been outscored 14-8 in their first two games. Forwards Mikko Rantanen (three goals, one assist) and Nathan MacKinnon (one goal, three assists) and defenseman Cale Makar (four assists) lead the Avalanche with four points each.

