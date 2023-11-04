NHL On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

Saturday games

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (3 p.m. ET; SN, NHLN, BSSO)

The Predators have started a five-game road trip with regulation losses at the Canucks (5-2) and at the Seattle Kraken (4-2). Nashville is 1-4-0 on the road this season. Oilers forward Evander Kane has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games.

Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3)

Lawson Crouse has three goals in his past two games for the Coyotes (5-4-1) and forward Matias Maccelli has a seven-game point streak (one goal, seven assists). Arizona forward Logan Cooley leads NHL rookies with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 10 games. The Jets (4-4-2) have lost three in a row (0-1-2) after a three-game winning streak.

Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN)

The Bruins (9-0-1) have a 10-game point streak, a franchise record to open a season. Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has a three-game goal streak and five game point streak (four goals, two assists). The Red Wings have lost four of their past five games (1-3-1), including a 4-1 loss at Boston last Saturday, and are 0-for-17 on the power play in their past four games.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSUN)

The Lightning (4-3-3) are winless on the road (0-3-1), including a 4-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. They are also winless when trailing after the first period this season (0-2-2). The Senators (4-5-0) have lost their past two at home and are 3-3-0 at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa forward Claude Giroux has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past three games.

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

Sean Monahan has scored a goal in four straight games for the Canadiens (5-3-2), who have lost two straight (0-1-1). The Blues (4-4-1) defeated the Devils 4-1 on Friday after losing three of their previous four (1-3-0). Goalie Joel Hofer could start for the Blues after Jordan Binnington made 33 saves Friday.

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNW, SNP, MSG-B, NHLN)

William Nylander has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in a 10-game point streak, a Toronto record to open a season. The Maple Leafs (5-3-2) have lost three in a row (0-1-2). The Sabres (5-6-0) are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday after they had won two in a row.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH)

Dmitri Voronkov has three points (one goal, two assists) in his first four NHL games for the Blue Jackets (4-4-2). The Capitals (4-4-1) have killed eight straight power-play opportunities over their past four games (3-1-0). Washington has scored first in one of nine games this season.

Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSP)

The Kings (6-2-2) have won their first five road games. They have scored 42 goals through their first 10 games, the most since 1993-94. Goalie Cal Petersen could make his Flyers debut against his former team after Samuel Ersson made 21 saves in a 5-1 win against the Sabres on Friday. Petersen, was recalled by the Flyers (5-5-2) from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League because Carter Hart is sidelined with a mid-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO)

Semyon Varlamov has made 66 saves over two straight shutouts for the Islanders (5-2-2), who are on a four-game point streak (3-0-1). The Hurricanes (6-5-0) had won three in a row before a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSCH)

The Panthers (5-3-1) are on a four-game point streak (3-0-1). Florida forward Sam Reinhart has eight goals in nine games, one shy of the NHL lead (9; Alex DeBrincat, Travis Konecny, Frank Vatrano). Rookie center Connor Bedard has six points (four goals, two assists) in nine games for the Blackhawks (3-6-0), including a goal in each of his past two games and three of his past four.

New York Rangers at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, MSG)

Artemi Panarin can tie the Rangers record for a season-opening point streak. He has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in a 10-game streak. Darren Turcotte opened the 1990-91 season with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in an 11-game point streak. The Rangers (8-2-0) have won six straight, but lost defenseman Adam Fox (lower body) and forward Filip Chytil (upper body) to injuries sustained in a 2-1 win against the Hurricanes on Thursday. The Wild (3-5-2) have lost four straight (0-3-1) and are last in the NHL on the penalty kill (63.6 percent).

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE, CITY, SN1)

Jared McCann has scored in three straight games and has eight points (five goals, three assists) in his past seven games for the Kraken (4-5-2), who are 3-1-1 in their past five. The Flames (2-7-1) have lost six straight in regulation.

Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA)

Erik Karlsson returns to San Jose for the first time since the Sharks traded him to the Penguins on Aug. 6. Karlsson won the Norris Trophy as the best NHL defenseman with the Sharks last season and had 243 points (52 goals, 191 assists) in 293 games with them from 2018-23. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games for the Penguins (3-6-0), who have lost two straight in regulation. The Sharks (0-9-1) are the only winless team in the NHL.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNP, BSSW)

The Stars have won three in a row overall and opened the season with a five-game road point streak (4-0-1). Dallas forward Matt Duchene has five points (two goals, three assists) in a five-game point streak. Quinn Hughes of the Canucks leads NHL defensemen with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 10 games. Forward J.T. Miller also has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 10 games.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET, SCRIPPS, ALT)

Defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram of the Avalanche each missed practice Friday, but coach Jared Bednar suggested both are expected to play. Forward Jonathan Drouin was reunited with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line at practice, but Bednar said it isn’t a guarantee it will stay that way for the game. Golden Knights forward William Karlsson can tie the team record for longest point streak (nine games) with a point against the Avalanche. The record is shared by Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.