Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 12 games on the schedule for Saturday, including two televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada.
On Tap: Matthews expected to return for Maple Leafs; Oilers visit Avalanche
Crosby closes in on assists milestone when Penguins host Flames
© Mike Carlson/Getty Images
Games of the day
Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC)
The Maple Leafs (13-7-2) are expected to welcome Auston Matthews back into the lineup after a nine-game absence when they meet their Atlantic Division foes Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena. Toronto went 7-2-0 with their captain sidelined with an upper body injury, a span in which it was led by forward Mitch Marner and his 15 points (seven goals, eight assists). Matthews' return should come as a boost in a number of areas for the Maple Leafs including 5-on-5; Toronto scored nine goals in those circumstances with Matthews out. The center, who has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games, has not played since a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 3. He’ll be reunited with linemate Matthew Knies, who practiced Friday after missing two games with an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs had their four-game winning streak end with a 5-1 loss at the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The Lightning (12-8-2) are coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Nashville Predators on Friday, thanks to center Brayden Point’s 16th goal of the season. Keep an eye on forward Brandon Hagel, who has at least one point in 16 of Tampa Bay’s 22 games and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past five games.
Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ALT, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)
When Connor McDavid was asked what it was like to take line rushes with Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon during an organized three-day training camp of NHL players in Vail, Colorado, in early September, the Oilers captain described it as being “Fast. Very fast.” As such, that elite speed will be on display when McDavid and the Oilers (12-9-2) visit the Avalanche at Ball Arena. McDavid and McKinnon were two of the initial six players selected by Canada in late June for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament Feb. 12-20 and will be keen observers when the remaining rosters are announced Wednesday. For time being, friends will become foes Saturday for a pair of teams playing better of late; Edmonton will attempt to stretch its winning streak to three following a 4-3 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Friday, thanks to center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' overtime winner. McDavid (nine points; five goals, four assists in four games) and fellow center Leon Draisaitl (eight points; four goals, four assists) each will attempt to stretch his individual points streak to five games. As for the Avalanche (13-11-0), their 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday was a rare recent hiccup for a team that has gone 7-3-0 in its past 10 and had won four of five heading to Dallas. Colorado forward Mikko Rantanen scored his 11th goal in the month of November in that loss, tying him with Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart for the most in that span.
Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNW, CITY)
Sidney Crosby will have yet another prestigious record on the radar when his Penguins (9-12-4) host the Flames at PPG Arena. Crosby’s assist in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 victory at the Boston Bruins on Friday gave him 1,020 assists for his career, just three shy of Hall of Famer Gordie Howe for fifth with one franchise in NHL history. The Penguins captain has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past eight games with Pittsburgh seeking its third straight win. The Flames (12-8-4) are coming off a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and are 0-1-1 following a four-game winning streak, causing coach Ryan Huska to call his team a “lazier group” during his postgame press conference. One area of concern for Calgary remains offense; the Flames have scored more than three goals just once in their past 18 games.
Other Saturday games
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, TSN2, RDS)
The free-falling Rangers will attempt to end their five-game losing streak after being defeated 3-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. New York (12-9-1) has been outscored 21-10 in that span. The Canadiens (8-11-3) have been playing better of late and are 3-1-1 in their past five. Captain Nick Suzuki has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past seven games after going without a point in his previous four games.
Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers (4 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1)
The two teams meet for the second time in two days after the Panthers defeated the Hurricanes 6-3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday. Florida (14-9-1) will attempt to extend its winning streak to three after having lost its previous four games. The Panthers have been led by forward Carter Verhaeghe, who has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games and will be looking to extend his points streak to five. Carolina (16-6-1) is third in the NHL in goals (93) and will try to rediscover its offense in the rematch.
Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG)
Each team is coming off a victory Friday; the Devils won 5-4 at the Detroit Red Wings and the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime. As such, Prudential Center will be the site for a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NHL; Washington (16-6-1) will be attempting to stretch their winning streak to four and New Jersey (16-8-2) comes in on a 9-3-0 run. Devils forward Tomas Tatar left the game Friday with a lower-body injury, leaving his availability for Saturday uncertain.
Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP)
Forward Travis Konecny, a candidate vying for a spot on Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off team, will attempt to extend his scoring streak to five games after having six points (two goals, four assists) in his previous four games for the Flyers (11-10-3), who are 7-2-2 in their past 11 after their win against the Rangers Friday. The Blues (11-12-1) are 2-0 after hiring Jim Montgomery as coach Sunday with a pair of impressive road wins: 5-2 at the Rangers on Monday and 3-0 at the Devils on Wednesday.
Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; KCAL, SN1, TVAS)
The Kings (13-8-3) will attempt to stretch their winning streak to three games after a 2-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday in the latest leg of the Freeway Series. Ottawa (10-11-1) has rebounded from a five-game winless skid (0-4-1) with a modest two-game winning streak.
Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)
Center Tage Thompson, whose 11 goals lead the Sabres (11-10-2), plays his third game back after missing the previous five with an lower-body injury and will try to get back on track following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Islanders (8-10-6) will try to rebound from a 5-4 overtime defeat at the Capitals on Friday and will attempt to end their three-game losing streak (0-2-1). New York is 1-4-2 in its past seven games.
Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO)
The Predators (7-12-5) will be looking to end a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Friday. Despite signing free agent forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault over the summer to boost offense, the Predators are tied with the Ducks for last in the NHL in goals (56) this season. Forward Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games for the Wild (15-4-4) including an assist in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Utah Hockey Club at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS)
Center Logan Cooley has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak for Utah (9-10-4) which lost 4-3 to the Oilers in overtime on Friday and is 2-4-1 in its past seven games. Vegas (15-6-3) has points in five consecutive games (4-0-1) after a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA)
The Sharks (8-13-5) won the opening leg of this home-and-home series 8-5 at home on Friday, and it was their young stars who led the way. Center Macklin Celebrini scored for the fourth time in the past three games, and forward Will Smith has three straight multipoint games (six points; two goals, four assists). The Kraken (11-12-1) are 2-4-0 in their past six games following a four-game winning streak.