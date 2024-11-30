Other Saturday games

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, MSG, TSN2, RDS)

The free-falling Rangers will attempt to end their five-game losing streak after being defeated 3-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. New York (12-9-1) has been outscored 21-10 in that span. The Canadiens (8-11-3) have been playing better of late and are 3-1-1 in their past five. Captain Nick Suzuki has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past seven games after going without a point in his previous four games.

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers (4 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN1)

The two teams meet for the second time in two days after the Panthers defeated the Hurricanes 6-3 in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday. Florida (14-9-1) will attempt to extend its winning streak to three after having lost its previous four games. The Panthers have been led by forward Carter Verhaeghe, who has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games and will be looking to extend his points streak to five. Carolina (16-6-1) is third in the NHL in goals (93) and will try to rediscover its offense in the rematch.

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG)

Each team is coming off a victory Friday; the Devils won 5-4 at the Detroit Red Wings and the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime. As such, Prudential Center will be the site for a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the NHL; Washington (16-6-1) will be attempting to stretch their winning streak to four and New Jersey (16-8-2) comes in on a 9-3-0 run. Devils forward Tomas Tatar left the game Friday with a lower-body injury, leaving his availability for Saturday uncertain.

Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP)

Forward Travis Konecny, a candidate vying for a spot on Canada’s 4 Nations Face-Off team, will attempt to extend his scoring streak to five games after having six points (two goals, four assists) in his previous four games for the Flyers (11-10-3), who are 7-2-2 in their past 11 after their win against the Rangers Friday. The Blues (11-12-1) are 2-0 after hiring Jim Montgomery as coach Sunday with a pair of impressive road wins: 5-2 at the Rangers on Monday and 3-0 at the Devils on Wednesday.

Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; KCAL, SN1, TVAS)

The Kings (13-8-3) will attempt to stretch their winning streak to three games after a 2-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday in the latest leg of the Freeway Series. Ottawa (10-11-1) has rebounded from a five-game winless skid (0-4-1) with a modest two-game winning streak.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

Center Tage Thompson, whose 11 goals lead the Sabres (11-10-2), plays his third game back after missing the previous five with an lower-body injury and will try to get back on track following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Islanders (8-10-6) will try to rebound from a 5-4 overtime defeat at the Capitals on Friday and will attempt to end their three-game losing streak (0-2-1). New York is 1-4-2 in its past seven games.

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNSO)

The Predators (7-12-5) will be looking to end a three-game winless streak (0-2-1) after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Friday. Despite signing free agent forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault over the summer to boost offense, the Predators are tied with the Ducks for last in the NHL in goals (56) this season. Forward Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games for the Wild (15-4-4) including an assist in a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Utah Hockey Club at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS)

Center Logan Cooley has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak for Utah (9-10-4) which lost 4-3 to the Oilers in overtime on Friday and is 2-4-1 in its past seven games. Vegas (15-6-3) has points in five consecutive games (4-0-1) after a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA)

The Sharks (8-13-5) won the opening leg of this home-and-home series 8-5 at home on Friday, and it was their young stars who led the way. Center Macklin Celebrini scored for the fourth time in the past three games, and forward Will Smith has three straight multipoint games (six points; two goals, four assists). The Kraken (11-12-1) are 2-4-0 in their past six games following a four-game winning streak.