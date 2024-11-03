NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT)

Alex Ovechkin is on an absolute tear. The Capitals forward will look to score for the fourth straight game while he continues his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all-time goal record. Ovechkin had a goal and two assists for Washington (8-2-0) in a 7-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, giving him 859 career goals, 35 behind Gretzky’s 894. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 10 games, and eight points (four goals, four assists) during a three-game multipoint streak. The last time he had as many points over a three-game span was Jan. 16-29, 2020 (seven goals, one assist). Carolina (7-2-0) can extend its winning streak to six games. Forward Martin Necas has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) on a five-game point streak, and forward Andrei Svechnikov has six points (three goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNSUN)

The Jets (10-1-0) are off to their best start in franchise history and will look to win their third straight when they host the Lightning (7-4-0) at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg won its first eight games of the season before losing 6-4 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. The Jets have the best power play in the League, converting at 45.2 percent. Tampa Bay had a three-game win streak end with a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will be looking for his 300th win; he’s 299-147-30 in 487 games played. He would become the fourth goalie still playing in the NHL this season to get 300 career wins, behind Marc-Andre Fleury (563), Sergei Bobrovsky (402), and Jonathan Quick (395). Forward Nikita Kucherov has at least one point in 10 of 11 games this season. He leads the Lightning with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists). Forward Brayden Point has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP)

The second “Battle of Alberta” this season will see the Oilers (5-5-1) play their second game without captain Connor McDavid, who is out 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 11 games. The Flames (6-4-1), who won 4-1 at Edmonton on Oct. 13, ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson had an assist in the win. He leads Calgary with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 11 games.