Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are seven games on the schedule for Sunday.
NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes
Vasilevskiy pursues 300th NHL win for Lightning; Oilers face Flames without McDavid
© John McCreary/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images
Games of the day
Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT)
Alex Ovechkin is on an absolute tear. The Capitals forward will look to score for the fourth straight game while he continues his chase of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL all-time goal record. Ovechkin had a goal and two assists for Washington (8-2-0) in a 7-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, giving him 859 career goals, 35 behind Gretzky’s 894. He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 10 games, and eight points (four goals, four assists) during a three-game multipoint streak. The last time he had as many points over a three-game span was Jan. 16-29, 2020 (seven goals, one assist). Carolina (7-2-0) can extend its winning streak to six games. Forward Martin Necas has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) on a five-game point streak, and forward Andrei Svechnikov has six points (three goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (3 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNSUN)
The Jets (10-1-0) are off to their best start in franchise history and will look to win their third straight when they host the Lightning (7-4-0) at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg won its first eight games of the season before losing 6-4 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. The Jets have the best power play in the League, converting at 45.2 percent. Tampa Bay had a three-game win streak end with a 5-3 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will be looking for his 300th win; he’s 299-147-30 in 487 games played. He would become the fourth goalie still playing in the NHL this season to get 300 career wins, behind Marc-Andre Fleury (563), Sergei Bobrovsky (402), and Jonathan Quick (395). Forward Nikita Kucherov has at least one point in 10 of 11 games this season. He leads the Lightning with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists). Forward Brayden Point has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.
Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP)
The second “Battle of Alberta” this season will see the Oilers (5-5-1) play their second game without captain Connor McDavid, who is out 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Draisaitl leads Edmonton with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 11 games. The Flames (6-4-1), who won 4-1 at Edmonton on Oct. 13, ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson had an assist in the win. He leads Calgary with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 11 games.
Other Sunday games
New York Islanders at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG, SN)
Artemi Panarin will look to continue his excellent start when the Rangers (7-2-1) host the rival Islanders (4-5-2) at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers forward has at least one point in nine of 10 games. He has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and scored in a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. The Rangers are tied with the Predators for the best penalty kill in the NHL (91.2 percent). The PK went 5-for-5 against the Senators. The Islanders ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Forwards Maxim Tsyplakov and Bo Horvat each had a goal and assist in the win. Forward Kyle Palmieri also scored. He leads the Islanders with eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 games and has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past five games.
Seattle Kraken at Boston Bruins (5 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, TVAS)
Bruins forward David Pastrnak will be looking for his second three-game point streak this season when the Bruins (5-6-1) host the Kraken (5-6-1) at TD Garden. Pastrnak, who opened the season with a three-game point streak, has three assists in his past two games. Boston won 3-0 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season and fifth in the NHL. The Kraken (5-6-1) lost 3-0 at the Senators on Saturday. Seattle has lost five of its past six games (1-4-1). Kraken forward Matty Beniers had a four-game point streak (two goals, four assists) end in the loss.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SNO)
Kirill Kaprizov can extend his multipoint game streak to eight when the Wild (7-1-2) host the Maple Leafs (6-5-1) at Xcel Energy Center. Kaprizov has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) on a seven-game multipoint streak, which set a Wild record. He has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 10 games. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner can extend his point streak to five games. He scored a goal in a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. Marner has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four games.
Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13)
Connor Bedard will look to end a three-game pointless streak when the Blackhawks (4-7-1) face the Ducks (4-4-2) at Honda Center in the second game of a back-to-back. Bedard came a goal post away from scoring in overtime in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Chicago has won two of its past three games following a four-game losing streak. Anaheim forward Troy Terry will attempt to start a new point streak after having an eight-game run end in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Terry has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 10 games.