NHL On Tap: Carlsson, Ducks face Avalanche looking for 8th straight win

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including three nationally televised in the United States. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Ducks plucky again

Yes, it's early in the season, but wow, are the Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1) looking like a different team this season. Under coach Joel Quenneville, the Ducks have won seven in a row, the longest active streak in the NHL, and will aim for No. 8 when they play the Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5) at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360). The Ducks have been led by forward Leo Carlsson, who is tied for second in the NHL with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists). Who does he trail? Well, that would be Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the League in points (29) and goals (14). Sit back and watch the fun.