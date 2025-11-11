NHL On Tap: Carlsson, Ducks face Avalanche looking for 8th straight win

Celebrini, Sharks look to stay hot against Wild; Bruins go for 7th consecutive win

Leo Carlsson vs COL

© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including three nationally televised in the United States. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Ducks plucky again

Yes, it's early in the season, but wow, are the Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1) looking like a different team this season. Under coach Joel Quenneville, the Ducks have won seven in a row, the longest active streak in the NHL, and will aim for No. 8 when they play the Colorado Avalanche (10-1-5) at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360). The Ducks have been led by forward Leo Carlsson, who is tied for second in the NHL with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists). Who does he trail? Well, that would be Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the League in points (29) and goals (14). Sit back and watch the fun.

Celebrating Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini is showing why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The forward is tied for fourth in the NHL with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 16 games for the San Jose Sharks (7-6-3), who play the Minnesota Wild (7-7-3) at Grand Casino Arena (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Celebrini has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past three games and has scored the Sharks' first goal in three straight. The only San Jose player with a longer run was forward Jonathan Cheechoo, who did it in four straight games from Feb. 20-27, 2008. The kid is all right.

Bruins surging

The Boston Bruins (10-7-0) have won six in a row entering their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-7-1), at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4). It's been a brief wait for the two; the Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs 5-3 in Toronto on Saturday. Boston forward David Pastrnak has a career goals-per-game rate of 0.76 (25 goals in 33 games) against Toronto. The only players with a higher average (minimum 10 games played) are Cam Neely (1.06; 19 goals in 18 games) and Marty Barry (0.81; 26 goals in 32 games).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Johnston closing in on milestones

Wyatt Johnston is one goal from 100 in the NHL and three points away from 200. Not bad for the 22-year-old forward, who helps lead the Dallas Stars (9-4-3) against the Ottawa Senators (8-5-3) at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+). Johnston has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 16 games, second on the Stars to forward Mikko Rantanen with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 16 games. Meanwhile, the Senators have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and are 6-1-3 in their past 10. Senators right wing Michael Amadio has six goals in 16 games; he scored 11 in 72 games last season.

Carolina on my mind

The Carolina Hurricanes (11-4-0) are feeling pretty good, riding a four-game winning streak heading into their game against the Washington Capitals (7-7-1) at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE). The Hurricanes scored three unanswered goals to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 comeback win against the Maple Leafs on Sunday. Forward Seth Jarvis leads Carolina with 10 goals in 15 games and his 15 points are second on the team to center Sebastian Aho with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 15 games. The Capitals will try to right things after losing the first two games of their current four-game road trip.

The schedule

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TSN4)

Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNW)

Dallas Stars at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, Victory+)

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW)

San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360)

Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG)

Latest News

NHL Global Fan Tour to continue trek around world in Stockholm

Marchand extends goal streak to 5, Panthers edge Golden Knights

McDavid scores twice in 3rd, Oilers rally late to defeat Blue Jackets in OT

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 speech highlights

Burns loving life on, off ice with Avalanche in 22nd NHL season

Fitzpatrick talks blind hockey ahead of NHL Veterans Appreciation Night with NHL.com

Oilers' lack of net-front presence among reasons for slow start

Barzal, Islanders recover to top Devils in OT, hand them 1st home loss

Bergeron, Brind'Amour among candidates for Hockey Hall of Fame in 2026

Rangers score 6, cruise past Predators for 1st home win of season

Thornton makes fan's day at Hockey Hall of Fame Q&A session

Canada honing in on players to fill out Olympic roster, GM Armstrong says

NHL Status Report: Trocheck returns for Rangers against Predators

Forsberg, Wilsby eager to give back at Global Series with Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lundqvist enjoys double wins with New York sports

Senators finding ways to win without injured Tkachuk 

McDavid expects more from ‘flat’ Oilers against Blue Jackets