NHL On Tap: Kopitar leads 1st-place Kings into Calgary to face Flames 

Other Monday games

Montreal Canadiens at Buffalo Sabres (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN2, RDS)

Brendan Gallagher will look to score in his fourth consecutive game for the Canadiens (4-9-2), who have lost six in a row (0-5-1). Gallagher has eight points (seven goals, one assist) in 15 games this season. Buffalo (7-7-1) can extend its winning streak to four games. Sabres forward Tage Thompson has at least a point in 11 of his past 12 games (16 points; nine goals, seven assists).

San Jose Sharks at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA)

San Jose (5-9-2) will be looking for its sixth win in eight games in the second of a four-game road trip. Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves in a 1-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Philadelphia (5-8-2) is seeking points in three consecutive games for the first time this season. Flyers rookie forward Matvei Michkov, who has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 13 games, has been a healthy scratch the past two.

Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT, TVAS-D)

Nathan MacKinnon has a chance to extend his lead in the NHL scoring race (29 points; seven goals, 22 assists) when the Avalanche (7-8-0) host the Predators (5-9-1). MacKinnon had a goal and three assists against the Hurricanes on Saturday. Juuse Saros made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season in Nashville’s 4-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday to end its three-game losing streak.