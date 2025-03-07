NHL On Tap: Ovechkin watch resumes when Capitals host Red Wings

League-best Jets visit Devils; Canucks can move into 2nd wild card in West

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are six games on the schedule for Friday, including one televised nationally in Canada.

Games of the day

Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SNP, SN360, TVAS)

The Alex Ovechkin watch continues with the Capitals captain 10 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. Ovechkin (49 points; 32 goals, 17 assists) scored to help Washington (40-14-8) to a 3-2 overtime win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday, has six goals in his past six games and is one point from becoming the 11th NHL player to reach 1,600. The Red Wings (30-26-6) will look to end a four-game losing streak and are a point behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They're trying to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3)

The Jets (43-16-4) hope to extend their lead atop the NHL standings in the third of a four-game road trip and second of a back to back after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 to end an 0-2-1 slide. Forward Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists and has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games. The Devils (33-24-6) hope to have newly acquired defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the lineup. Dumoulin was acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for forward prospect Herman Träff and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. New Jersey has lost two straight and are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI)

The Canucks (28-22-11) can move into the second wild card from the Western Conference with a win. They traded defenseman Carson Soucy to the Rangers on Thursday for a third-round pick in the 2025 draft, one day after he scored the winning goal in a 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes is day to day with a lower-body injury. Minnesota (36-22-4) acquired forward Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins on Thursday for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Brazeau had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 57 games for Boston. The Wild are tied with the Colorado Avalanche for third in the Central Division.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin puts home a loose puck for his 885th career goal

Other Friday games

Utah Hockey Club at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN)

Utah (28-25-9) is looking for its fifth win in six games and can pull within a point of the second wild card in the West. Dylan Guenther scored in a 4-2 win at the Red Wings on Thursday. The forward has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his past 10 games since returning to the lineup after missing 12 with a lower-body injury. Ryan Donato (four goals, five assists) and Teuvo Teravainen (three goals, six assists) will each look to extend their point streaks to seven games for the Blackhawks (19-35-8).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

The Golden Knights (37-18-6) can stretch their winning streak to four games and their lead to six points over the Edmonton Oilers for first in the Pacific Division. They have won six of seven (6-1-0) following an 0-2-2 skid. Sidney Crosby can extend his point streak to five games for the Penguins (24-30-10). The captain has one goal and five assists during the run.

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+)

Robert Thomas will try to increase his point streak to 12 games for the Blues (30-27-6) in the third of six consecutive road games. He scored in a 3-2 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to give him 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) during the run. Mason McTavish has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past six games for the Ducks (27-27-7).

