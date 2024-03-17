NHL On Tap: Golden Knights host Devils, look to pad wild card lead in West

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Sunday.

Defending champs look to solidify playoff position

If the Vegas Golden Knights are going to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, they need to keep from sliding out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. Vegas holds the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and will look to solidify it when it hosts the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360). Vegas (35-24-7) has lost eight of its past 11 games (3-7-1), including 4-1 at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, and has seen its lead on the Minnesota Wild cut to three points. The Golden Knights are still without captain Mark Stone, who is out for at least the rest of the regular season with a lacerated spleen. Vegas forward Jack Eichel has played five games since returning from a knee injury and has six points (one goal, five assists) in those five games. New Jersey’s playoff aspirations took a hit with a 4-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. The Devils (32-31-4) fell six points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made his second start for New Jersey since being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on March 8, but was pulled after allowing three goals on 15 shots in the first period and replaced by Nico Daws, who stopped all 16 shots he faced. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Islanders on outside looking in

Holding onto a wild card in the playoffs in the East is tricky business, indeed. Just ask the New York Islanders (29-22-15), who held a spot going into the weekend but have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and are one point behind the Red Wings for the second wild card entering their game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). The Islanders do have a game in hand, but their 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday left a bitter taste. Coach Patrick Roy said, “We just gave that game away, that’s all we did,” and it was the Islanders’ 15th overtime/shootout loss this season, tied for most in the NHL with the Boston Bruins. It’s crunch time for the Islanders against the Rangers (44-19-4), who have won four of their past five and are first in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Red Wings look to strengthen playoff position

The Red Wings continue their quest to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, NHLN, SN). Detroit (34-27-6) ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday to move one point ahead of the Islanders for the second wild card in the East. Detroit trails the Tampa Bay Lightning by four points for the first wild card. Forward Patrick Kane scored his team-leading fifth game-winning goal of the season and the 73rd of his career to help the Red Wings end their losing streak Saturday. The Penguins (29-28-9), who are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games, trail the Red Wings by seven points. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Sunday games

New York Islanders at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Islanders forward Matt Martin’s goal against the Senators was his first since Jan. 6, against the Golden Knights. Forward Brock Nelson needs one goal to become the 10th player in franchise history to have three consecutive 30-goal seasons. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin had two goals and three assists in a 7-4 win against the Penguins on Saturday, the fifth five-point game of his NHL career. Forward Chris Kreider has 298 goals in 800 games, second most by a Rangers player in that many games to Jean Ratelle (306).

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360)

Nico Hischier was held off the score sheet for the Devils on Saturday, ending a four-game point streak. Hischier has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in his past 11 games. Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault is three away from his first 40-goal season.

Winnipeg Jets at Columbus Blue Jackets (6 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN3)

The Jets (42-19-5) will try to move into a three-way tie for first in the Central Division after the Colorado Avalanche (3-2 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oilers) and the Dallas Stars (4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings) each moved two points ahead of them Saturday. Winnipeg forward Kyle Connor, who has two goals in his past three games, is two away from reaching 30 goals for the third consecutive season and sixth time in seven seasons. The Blue Jackets (23-33-11) ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) with a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Forward Alex Nylander has eight goals and 11 points in 11 games with Columbus since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22, including two goals Saturday.

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, NBCSCA)

The Blackhawks (18-44-5) and the Sharks (16-43-7) each have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Chicago center Connor Bedard leads NHL rookies with 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 53 games, including his first five-point game (one goal, four assists) in a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. San Jose has lost three in a row and 12 of 13 (1-10-2).

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators (6 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (41-20-6) scored twice in the final 1:32 of regulation to erase a two-goal deficit in a 5-4 shootout win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday to remain four points behind the Rangers in the race for first in the Metropolitan Division. Forward Jake Guentzel has yet to score in his first three games with Carolina after being acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on March 7, but had two assists and scored the deciding shootout goal Saturday. The Senators (28-33-4) have won three in a row following a seven-game skid (0-6-1). Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk scored his third NHL hat trick against the Islanders on Saturday to reach 30 goals for the third straight season.

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins 6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, NHLN, SN)

Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond has scored in three straight games (three goals) to reach 20 goals for the second time in three NHL seasons (23 in 2021-22). Penguins center Sidney Crosby hasn’t scored a goal in 11 straight games but has six assists during that stretch.

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC)

The Blues (35-29-3) have won three in a row, including 3-2 in a shootout against the Wild on Saturday, to close within four points of the Golden Knights for the second wild card in the West. St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn ended a 10-game point drought and 18-game goal drought when he scored in the third period Saturday. The Ducks (23-41-3) have lost five in a row, including being shut out in their past two games. Anaheim’s Pavel Mintyukov is third in the NHL among rookie defensemen with 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 56 games.