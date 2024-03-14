NHL On Tap: Panthers, Hurricanes face off with new additions

Thursday games

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

The Islanders (29-21-14), who hold the second wild card in the East, had a six-game winning streak end with a 3-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The Sabres (31-30-5) are five points behind and are 7-3-1 in their past 11 games. Defenseman Bowen Byram has four points (three goals, one assists) in three games since Buffalo acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche on March 6.

Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL)

Rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov is 13-6-2 with a 1.98 goals-against average, a .928 save percentage and two shutouts in his past 22 games for the Hurricanes (39-20-6). He made 45 saves in a 1-0 win against the Panthers on Feb. 22. Forward Sam Reinhart has 46 goals for Florida (45-17-4), tied for second in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman. He has 26 power-play goals, 10 more than anyone else in the League, and five short-handed goals, tied for the League lead with New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS2)

The Senators (26-33-4) ended a seven-game losing streak (0-6-1) with a 2-1 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets (22-33-10) have lost two straight.

Arizona Coyotes at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSDET)

The Red Wings (33-26-6) have lost six straight in regulation, including a 4-0 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, and have fallen out of a playoff spot. They’re tied in points with the Islanders, who hold the second wild card in the East, but the Islanders have a game in hand. The Coyotes (26-35-5) have one win in their past five games: the win against Detroit. They have won six of their past seven games against Detroit.

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NESN)

Boston is 12-0-1 in its last 13 games against its old rival. The Bruins (38-14-15) are coming off a 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday, which ended a four-game point streak (3-0-1). The Canadiens (25-30-10) are coming off a 3-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and are 3-2-2 in their past seven.

San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA)

The Penguins (28-27-9) are 1-6-1 in their past eight games and seven points behind the Islanders, who hold the second wild card in the East. The Sharks (16-41-7) are 1-8-2 in their past 11 games and last in the NHL standings. Pittsburgh has won four of its past five games against San Jose.

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Rangers (43-18-4) have won three games in a row and goalie Igor Shesterkin has shutouts in his past two starts (4-0 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, 1-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday). Shesterkin is 9-1-1 with a 1.63 GAA, .951 save percentage and three shutouts since Feb. 9. The Lightning (34-25-6) are playing the last game of a five-game homestand; they're 2-1-1 so far, including a 7-0 win against the Flyers on Saturday. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is two goals away from 40 this season. He has at least one assist in eight straight games.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; Hulu, ESPN+, TSN4)

Auston Matthews, with 54 goals, needs one to become the first player in Maple Leafs history to reach 55 goals multiple times in his career. The only active player currently with multiple 55-goal seasons is Alex Ovechkin (2007-08, 2008-09). The Maple Leafs power play is 1-for-16 in seven games since Feb. 27. The Flyers have outscored opponents 27-15 in going 6-1-1 at home since Feb. 8.

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSW)

Jason Robertson has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak for the Stars (40-18-9), who had won five straight before blowing a 3-0 lead in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Devils (31-30-4) are 1-5-0 in their past six games.

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, BSW)

Kirill Kaprizov has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in his past five games for the Wild (32-27-7), who are 4-0-1 in their past five. He has 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) in his past 31. Minnesota had won 13 straight games against Anaheim prior to a 3-2 loss at home Jan. 27. The Ducks (23-39-3) have lost three in a row in regulation.

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS)

Jonathan Marchessault has five goals in his past two games and 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in his past nine games. The Golden Knights forward had two goals in a 5-4 overtime win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and a hat trick in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Flames forward Nazem Kadri has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his past 10 games.

Washington Capitals at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ROOT-NW, SNP, SNO, SNE)

Jordan Eberle will play his 1,001st game when the Kraken host the Capitals. The forward played his milestone 1,000th game in a 5-4 overtime loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Eberle has 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 60 games. Seattle (28-24-12) is nine points behind Vegas for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Washington (30-25-9) lost its first two games of a five-game road trip. The Capitals lost 7-2 at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday and remain three points back of the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.