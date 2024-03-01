NHL On Tap: Hischier, Devils seek to gain in division, wild card race

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three on Friday.

Hischier facing Ducks on a high

Nico Hischier will have an opportunity to build off a season-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) when the New Jersey Devils visit the Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS) in the second of a three-game road trip through California. Hischier's big night, which matched his NHL career best, powered a 7-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Hischier has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games this season, including 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his past 13 games. The Devils (30-25-4) are five points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and six points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Anaheim (21-35-3) had lost three straight (0-2-1) before winning 6-4 at San Jose on Thursday. Ryan Strome had two assists for Anaheim in the win. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past nine games. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Capitals try to close gap against Flyers

The Washington Capitals badly need a win, preferably in regulation, when they play the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS). After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2013-14, the Capitals (27-22-9) are six points behind the Flyers (31-22-7) for third place in the Metropolitan Division and seven behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They're one point behind both the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. The good news is that they have games in hand -- two on the Flyers, four on the Lightning, and one each on the Devils and Islanders -- but they must take advantage of these opportunities to close the gap. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Batherson looks to stay hot Senators

Drake Batherson looks to extend a three-game goal streak and four-game point streak (three goals, two assists) when the Ottawa Senators host the Arizona Coyotes (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS). The Senators (25-29-3) have lost two in a row after going 10-3-3 in their previous 16 games. Ottawa will be without forward Josh Norris, who sustained an upper-body injury after colliding with Nashville Predators forward Cole Smith in the second period of a 4-1 loss Tuesday. The Coyotes (23-31-5) are coming off a 4-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, their 14th straight (0-12-2). They won’t have leading scorer Clayton Keller (52 points; 22 goals, 30 assists), who is out because of an upper-body injury sustained in Arizona's 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Keller is day to day and likely won't play again until next week. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Friday games

Arizona Coyotes at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS)

The Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre where they have won their past two games and are 5-1-0 in their past six. The Coyotes play the second of back-to-back games. Arizona forward Nick Bjugstad needs three points for 300 for his NHL career.

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NBCSP, TVAS)

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in his past 22 games, and with 1,528 points he's three away from tying Paul Coffey for 15th in NHL history. Washington is coming off an 8-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday but is 5-2-2 in its past nine games. Philadelphia is coming off a 6-2 win against Tampa Bay on Tuesday but is 2-3-1 in its past six.

New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSW, SN, TVAS)

Anaheim forward Adam Henrique has five points (one goal, four assists) during a three-game point streak. He had a goal and two assists for the Ducks in a 6-4 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Devils forward Tyler Toffoli had a six-game point streak end in a 7-2 win at the Sharks on Tuesday; he had seven points (three goals, four assists) during his streak. Toffoli has 42 points (25 goals, 17 assists) in 58 games, the fifth straight season he's had at least 40 points while playing for five teams (Devils, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings).