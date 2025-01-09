NHL On Tap: McDavid aims to continue success against Crosby when Oilers face Penguins

Other Thursday games

Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG-B): Ottawa (19-17-3) is coming off a franchise-record nine-game road trip (4-4-1) that resulted from Canadian Tire Centre being a host venue for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Forward Jiri Kulich will not play and is week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury for Buffalo (15-21-5) in a 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Monday that ended a three-game losing streak.

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN): Boston (20-18-5) lost 4-0 to Edmonton at home on Tuesday, its fifth straight loss (0-4-1) and sixth in seven games (1-5-1). Forward Brayden Point scored with 52 seconds left in the third period, and the Lightning (21-15-2) ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG): The Devils (25-15-3) have lost four of five road games but close out their six-game trip by facing the Rangers (18-20-2), whom they are 2-0-0 against this season, having won by a combined 10-1. Forward Artemi Panarin had three assists in the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday to tie Rod Gilbert (13) for the most three-point periods in Rangers history. New York forward Filip Chytil is questionable with an upper-body injury.

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP): The Stars (25-13-1) came back twice, including from down three goals, to win 5-4 in overtime at the Rangers on Tuesday. Defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin is questionable with an upper-body injury. Rookie forward Matvei Michkov has no points in his past four games for the Flyers (17-19-5), who are 3-7-1 in their past 11.

Seattle Kraken at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG): Forward Jaden Schwartz has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past six games for Seattle (17-21-3), which is 0-2-1 in its past three after a 3-2 loss to the Devils on Monday. Adam Fantilli has four points (two goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak for the Blue Jackets (18-17-6), who have won five of seven.

Anaheim Ducks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW; Victory+, KCOP-13): Forward Alex Killorn has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past four games for the Ducks (17-18-5), who are 4-1-1 in their past six and are beginning a six-game trip. Defenseman Justin Faulk has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past two games for St. Louis (19-19-4), which has lost two straight.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, ALT): Forward Mikko Rantanen’s 14-game point streak and forward Nathan MacKinnon’s eight-game point streak ended for the Avalanche (25-16-1) on Wednesday in a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado has won seven of nine (7-1-1). Forward Joel Eriksson Ek has five points (two goals, three assists) in a four-game point streak for the Wild (26-11-4), who have won four straight and six of seven.