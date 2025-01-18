NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes Gretzky chase when Capitals face Crosby, Penguins

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 15 games on the schedule for Saturday, including four televised nationally in Canada and one in the United States.
Games of the day
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MNMT)
Washington forward Alex Ovechkin will continue his quest to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer. He scored in overtime to give the Capitals (30-10-5) a 1-0 win at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and has 874 goals, 21 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record (894). Ovechkin scored on a 179th goalie in his career, Leevi Merilainen, surpassing Jaromir Jagr’s NHL record of 178. The victory extended Washington’s winning streak to three games. Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Ovechkin are facing each other for the 71st time in the regular season. Crosby has 91 points (31 goals, 60 assists) head-to-head against Ovechkin, who has 67 points (37 goals, 30 assists) against his rival. Pittsburgh (19-20-8), which won 5-2 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday to end a three-game losing streak, is 41-25-4 when Crosby and Ovechkin have gone head-to-head; Washington is 29-31-10.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, NHLN)
William Nylander scored two goals, including the game-winner, and had an assist for the Maple Leafs (28-16-2) in a 4-3 victory against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday that ended a three-game losing streak. The forward has 47 points (26 goals, 21 assists) in 46 games. Center Auston Matthews also scored twice in the win and has seven goals in his past eight games. He is looking to score in his third consecutive game. The Canadiens (22-18-4) are on a six-game point streak (5-0-1) and will be looking for a third consecutive victory, having won 3-1 at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Center Nick Suzuki had two assists in the win and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in his past eight games.
Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)
Leon Draisaitl will look to extend his point streak to six games when the Oilers (29-13-3) close out Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada at the Canucks (19-15-10). The forward has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past five games and 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in his past 20. He is second in the NHL with 67 points (31 goals, 36 assists) in 45 games, behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who has 72 points (17 goals, 55 assists) in 46 games. The Canucks will be looking to rebound after a 5-1 loss against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Quinn Hughes scored for Vancouver in the loss. He is third in points by defensemen this season with 48 (10 goals, 38 assists) in 40 games, behind Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (51 points; 15 goals, 36 assists in 45 games) and Cale Makar of the Avalanche (50 points; 13 goals, 37 assists in 46 games).