NHL On Tap: Islanders look to extend winning streak to 8 against Panthers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Sunday, including one televised nationally in Canada.

Games of the day

New York Islanders at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, TVAS)

The Islanders (24-20-7) are on an absolute heater, winning their seventh straight against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. It’s the longest active winning streak in the NHL, and they will try to keep it going against the defending Stanley Cup champions in the second of a back to back. The Islanders are 10-2-0 in their past 12 games and have moved to within three points of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Forward Kyle Palmieri has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games. Florida (31-19-3) can extend its win streak to three games after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Saturday. Forward Matthew Tkachuk, who will play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past four games.

New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN)

Tage Thompson will look to help the Sabres (20-26-5) extend their winning streak to three games when they host the Devils (29-18-6). The Buffalo forward has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two games. He had a hat trick and assist in a 7-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and an assist in a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday. Thompson has points in seven of his past eight games (six goals, five assists). He leads Buffalo with 45 points (25 goals, 20 assists) in 46 games. Timo Meier can extend his point streak to five games. The New Jersey forward has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past four. The Devils have won three of their past four games. Jake Allen made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season in a 5-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche (3 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, ALT, SN1)

Martin Necas will play his fifth game with the Avalanche (30-21-2) since being acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24 and can extend his point streak (one goal, four assists) to four games. He has 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) in 53 games. Colorado is 2-2-0 in the four games since acquiring Necas and forward Jack Drury in a three-team trade for forward Mikko Rantanen. Necas scored his first goal for Colorado in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves for the shutout. The Flyers (23-24-6) have not scored in their past two games. They lost 3-0 against the New York Islanders on Thursday and 5-0 at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. Philadelphia is 1-4-0 in its past five games.

Other Sunday games

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360)

The Golden Knights (31-15-6) open a four-game road trip at the Rangers (24-23-4). Vegas is tied with the Edmonton Oilers (68 points) at the top of the Pacific. Forward Jack Eichel, who will play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, had a seven-game point streak end in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past eight games. Forward J.T. Miller, who will also play for Team USA, scored two goals in his debut with Rangers in a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Miller was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday. The Rangers have lost three in a row following a 10-game point streak (7-0-3). Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick will try again for his 400th NHL win. He hasn’t won since Jan. 2.

Montreal Canadiens at Anaheim Ducks (4 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, TSN2, RDS)

Anaheim forward Mason McTavish has six goals in his past five games. He had a four-game goal streak end in a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, which ended a three-game winning streak for the Ducks (21-24-6). The Canadiens (24-22-5) lost 4-0 to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday with Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury recording a 19-save shutout in likely his final game in Montreal. The Canadiens will look to end a four-game skid (0-3-1).

Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars (6 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+)

Dallas forwards Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz can each extend his point streak to five games. Hintz has eight points (three goals, five assists) and Robertson has seven points (four goals, three assists) in the past four. Dallas (33-17-1) has won four in a row. The Blue Jackets (26-19-7) will be looking for their fourth straight win. Columbus is 10-2-1 in its past 13 games. Forward Kent Johnson has seven points (three goals, four assists) on a six-game point streak and defenseman Zach Werenski (Team USA) has six points (two goals, four assists) on a five-game point streak.

St. Louis Blues at Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16)

The Blues (23-25-4) will be looking to end a four-game skid (0-4-0). St. Louis has been shut out twice in its past three games. Utah (21-21-9) is winless in its past four (0-2-2). Forward Clayton Keller has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in his past nine games.

Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks (8 p.m. ET; SNP, TVAS(JIP), FDSNDET)

The Red Wings are 13-4-1 since Todd McLellan was hired as coach on Dec. 27. Detroit (26-21-5) is on a five-game winning streak. Forward Dylan Larkin (Team USA) has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games. Defenseman Quinn Hughes (Team USA) has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) on an eight-game point streak for the Canucks (23-18-10).

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; KNH, KING 5, KONG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1)

Seattle forward Eeli Tolvanen will look to extend his point streak to five games. He has five points (four goals, one assists) in his past four games for the Kraken (23-27-3). The Flames (25-19-7) are playing the second game of a back to back. They lost 3-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.