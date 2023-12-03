NHL On Tap: Western showdown between Avalanche, Kings

Sharks visit New York showing signs of life

Don't look now, but the San Jose Sharks take a 3-1-1 run into the third of a five-game road trip at the New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, MSG, TVAS). The fact they're 6-16-2 after an 0-10-1 start and defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Friday for their first victory away from San Jose could be considered monumental progress. The Sharks had a season-high in goals after they were 0-10-0 on the road while being outscored 42-6. Before you say they have no chance at the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they're 11 points out of the second wild card from the West and crazier things have happened, like the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup after they were 11 points out and last in the League on Jan. 2 of that season. Today, it's one game at a time with the Rangers (17-4-1) home after a 4-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday and Sharks coach David Quinn facing his former team for the third time (1-1-0). "To find a way to win is a tribute to our team," Quinn said Friday. "When you see guys getting rewarded for hard work, it makes you feel good." And it's a start. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Sunday games

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

Connor Bedard has an eight-game road point streak, the longest ever for a Blackhawks rookie (12 points; eight goals, four assists). Chicago (7-15-0) has lost three of four. Minnesota (7-10-4) could make John Hynes him the second coach in team history to win each of his first three games (John Torchetti, 4-0-0 from Feb. 15-21, 2016). Wild forward Mats Zuccarello has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in an eight-game point streak.

San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers (6 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, MSG, TVAS)

Sharks forward Luke Kunin was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body injury. He was a late scratch Friday and is out at least the next three games. Goalie Jonathan Quick could start for New York after Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves Saturday. The Rangers were 9-2-1 for an NHL-best .792 points percentage in November. They're 15-2-1 since a 4-1 loss to the Predators at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 19.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSCH, NESN, SN)

The Blue Jackets have won four of six, including that Nov. 27 win against the Bruins, since a nine-game skid (0-7-2). Brad Marchand scored the game-winner with eight seconds left in overtime against the Maple Leafs. It was his 18th OT goal, moving him into fourth in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (25), Sidney Crosby (20) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG-B)

Ryan O'Reilly had two points (one goal, one assist) for the Predators (11-12-0) on Saturday, giving him 21 (11 goals, 10 assists) this season. Only four other players in team history have scored their first 20 points with Nashville in 23 games or fewer, with O'Reilly joining Steve Sullivan (13), Paul Kariya (20), Andreas Johansson (21) and Cliff Ronning (23). Buffalo (10-12-2) forward Jordan Greenway left a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday with an upper-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings (8 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, SN1)

Colorado's loss in Anaheim on Saturday began its busiest month of the season (15 games). Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) during a seven-game point streak. Kings goalie Cam Talbot is 8-2-1 with a 1.66 goals-against average, .949 save percentage and one shutout since Oct. 27. Los Angeles has not allowed more than two goals in seven straight games.